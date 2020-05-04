For the last two weeks, the New Castle News sports department has been premiering classic New Castle High School basketball games on its Facebook page.
This week’s “Quarantine Classic” is a March 16, 2013, game when the 28-0 Red Hurricane stormed its way to Edinboro University’s McComb Fieldhouse to take on District 10 champion Erie Cathedral Prep (23-2) in the PIAA Class AAAA quarterfinals.
The weekly video, available for viewing on the News’ Facebook page at facebook.com/newcastlenewspa, is uploaded on Tuesday nights. News sportswriter Ron Poniewasz Jr. and local attorney Larry Kelly provide special pre- and post-game commentary to get fans ready for the action.
This 2013 game features a starting lineup consisting of seniors Shawn Anderson, Brandon Domenick and Antonio Rudolph as well as juniors Malik Hooker and Anthony Richards. The ‘Canes were led by Ralph Blundo, who was in his third year as skipper at the time.
