The New Castle News sports department is airing its fifth classic New Castle High School basketball game on its Facebook page.
This week’s “Quarantine Classic” pits the 2012-13 Red Hurricane against North Allegheny for a road game in the Tigers’ gym. It was the first season New Castle was playing in Class AAAA, which at the time was the largest classification.
While North Allegheny was expecting to welcome New Castle into the bigger class, the ‘Canes instead put on a clinic in an 88-43 rout.
The weekly video, available for viewing on the News’ Facebook page at facebook.com/newcastlenewspa, will also feature News sportswriter Ron Poniewasz Jr. and local attorney Larry Kelly for special pre- and post-game commentary to get fans ready for the action.
