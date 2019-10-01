The New Castle News is about to publish its first fall college notebook.
While we are scouring websites in an attempt to find all former Lawrence County high school athletes now competing collegiately, if you know of someone, please email us at ncsports@ncnewsonline.com, contact us on the sports Twitter page at https://twitter.com/NCNewsSports, on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/NewCastleNewsPA/ or call sports editor Kayleen Cubbal at (724) 654-6651, Ext. 617.
The first notebook will appear next week.
