Newly-minted Big Ten Commissioner Warren makes early impact

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren officially took the reins of the league on Jan. 1, replacing the outgoing Jim Delaney, the league’s top man since 1989.
Warren’s hire made him the first Black commissioner in the league’s — the oldest in Division I — 123-year history.
While Warren has yet to see his 14 teams complete a full season, it hasn’t stopped him from putting his early mark on the conference.
Last Monday, the Big Ten announced its Anti-Hate and Anti-Racism Coalition, along with its Voter Registration Initiative.
“The events in our country and around the world during the past few months have strengthened my fundamental belief in our need to develop tangible and actionable efforts in a collective manner and provide viable solutions addressing the issues of hate and racism in our society,” Warren said. “We have the distinct opportunity and responsibility through our Coalition to continually encourage, educate and empower our student-athletes as we embrace transparent and much-needed dialogue regarding meaningful issues that have impacted race relations for many years.”
The coalition includes representation from student-athletes, coaches, athletic directors and chancellors from the conference’s 14 institutions. Penn State has 10 representatives.
Warren came to the Big Ten after having served as the chief operations officer for the Minnesota Vikings. When promoted to the position in 2015, he became the NFL’s first Black COO.
In an open letter penned on June 1, Warren shared his thoughts on the death of George Floyd and mounting racial tension around the country. In was also in this letter he announced his plans to form the Anti-Hate and Anti-Racism Coalition.
“Prior to joining the Big Ten Conference as Commissioner and relocating to Chicago, my family had lived full-time in the Minneapolis area for over 15 years as I worked as an executive with the Minnesota Vikings in the National Football League,” Warren said. “Our kids were raised in Minnesota and attended school in Minnesota before leaving for college and the people of the great state of Minnesota are part of the fabric of our entire family.”
Monday’s initiative was the second groundbreaking one this spring for Warren. Last month, Warren and the Big Ten rolled out new mental health initiatives to kick off Mental Health Awareness Month.
The move entitled all Big Ten student-athletes, coaches, full-time members of university athletic departments and conference staff members to free access to the mental health fitness app, Calm.
Calm assists users with meditation exercises, sleep programs and other tools that promote mental health.
“Our hope is that the Calm mental fitness app will provide an immediate resource for all Big Ten student-athletes, coaches, athletic department staff members and conference staff during these unprecedented times and is only the first of many steps that we will take in the area of mental health and wellness,” Warren said. “We are fortunate to have so many professionals on our campuses who have dedicated their lives to tackling mental health issues. We were driven to supplement their inspiring work with additional resources, important under normal circumstances, but even more so during the pandemic.”
Warren’s first six months on the job have come under unprecedented circumstances, but he’s shown leadership and foresight worthy of praise. He’s provided an emotional outlet for his student-athletes in the form of mental health services, and he’s created a roundtable for ideas and solutions when it comes to racial and social injustice. Positive words and dialogue are always appreciated, but it’s refreshing to see accompanying action.
“I commend Commissioner Warren and the Big Ten Conference for taking action and being part of the solution,” said Maryland football coach Michael Locksley, a member of the Anti-Hate and Anti-Racism Coalition. “I am honored to be part of this Coalition and look forward to having tough conversations that lead to significant change… It gives me great pride to see the Big Ten also institute a Voter Registration Initiative that I strongly believe can have a lasting impact.”
Elton Hayes covers Penn State sports for CNHI. Email him at ehayes@cnhi.com. Follow him on Twitter @EHDC12.
