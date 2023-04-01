New Castle News Sports Editor Ron Poniewasz Jr. and Larry Kelly wrapped up “The Tipoff Show” podcast season with special guest Rob Nogay.
The award-winning podcast is sponsored by the Luxenberg, Garbett, Kelly and George law firm. The show as well as previous ones from this season can be viewed at youtube.com/@newcastlenewspa or at ncnewsonline.com/tipoff.
Poniewasz and New Castle News sports reporter Cody W. Pattison spoke with Nogay, the Union High School girls basketball coach, about winning the PIAA Class 1A championship, the culture change within the program and the 2022-23 journey for the Lady Scots.
“We hang our hats on playing good defense. That’s what we wanted to instill in the girls and they definitely bought in from day one,” Nogay said. “The culture change is that Union girls weren’t successful in the past. That’s no ones fault. I just think that we wanted to change that culture; we wanted to change that mindset when we started four years ago.
Union’s program won just eight games in the four seasons prior to Nogay’s hire. This year’s team was 6-6 before it won its next 17 games — including a section championship, the WPIAL Class 1A crown and the PIAA title.
“They bought in to playing a defensive-minded game and learning and understanding that offense would feed off of good defense,” Nogay said. “I think that they definitely accomplished that through their hard work. It definitely paid off for us. I couldn’t be happier and more proud of the girls especially the seniors for them to go out on top. That’s a great feeling to see the hard work pay off.”
Poniewasz and Kelly then recapped Union’s championship game and talked further about the Lady Scots, which was honored as the Lawrence County Athletes of the Week.
