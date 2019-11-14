New text message system to keep us connected about Penn State sports

Greetings, Penn State fans! I’ve got some exciting news about a new way for us to connect about all the latest Nittany Lions news.
I’ve greatly enjoyed sharing my stories and columns and notebooks and Penn State sports news with you this season.
We’ve still got plenty of football to go, including this week’s game with Indiana, next week’s showdown at Ohio State and a postseason bowl game that could be a very big deal.
Plus, there's lots of wrestling, basketball, ice hockey and other Penn State sports news coming up.
To help us stay in touch, I’m pleased to join my colleagues at CNHI Pennsylvania in announcing a new way for you to stay up-to-date on all of your favorite Penn State sports teams — a subscriber text message system from Subtext we’re calling Talk PSU Sports with Elton.
A subscription to Subtext’s Talk PSU Sports with Elton will allow you to ask questions in a simple text message format. Say you have a question about Penn State’s bowl projections, or you want to know something specific regarding a football recruit or a Penn State basketball opponent. If you join us in subscribing, all you’ll have to do is send your question via text message at the provided link at the end of this article. I’ll receive it, and I’ll answer your questions. Just like that.
I’ll also text you with updates throughout the week on Penn State sports programs.
Your number will not be shared with anyone. Not even with fellow subscribers to Talk PSU Sports with Elton. Your number will also remain anonymous, and you’ll be able to unsubscribe at any time with a simple text message.
The normal subscription price will be just $4.99 a month. But to get things going, we’re giving out 50 percent off the first month — just $2.50.
Sharing your thoughts or asking questions on social media platforms like Twitter or Facebook can be intimidating. With this feature, you’ll be able to ask those questions and share your opinions in a more intimate setting.
I think this will be fun venture, and it will give all of us a more interactive way to communicating and share our thoughts.
I’m excited to get started, and I look forward to hearing your questions.
Please click here to sign up, and then text away and ask away!
