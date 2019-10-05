PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ben Roethlisberger’s right arm is in a cast while he recovers from right elbow surgery.
Joe Flacco is trying to keep the Denver Broncos afloat.
Terrell Suggs is in Arizona.
Time to see if the professional hatred that’s long been a hallmark of one of the AFC’s most bitter rivalries can be handed down from one generation to the next.
Lamar Jackson saw a taste of it last season as a rookie, playing in a handful of series when the Ravens came into Heinz Field and won last September.
“They play that little song, and they wave their little flags and stuff, with the little towels around,” Jackson said. “It was pretty dope. I enjoyed it. I did, I really did.”
Maybe, but his vantage point will be considerably different on Sunday when the second-year quarterback leads Baltimore (2-2) into Pittsburgh (1-3) in a game that features new faces but similar stakes. A Steelers victory and Pittsburgh’s sluggish 0-3 start is largely forgotten. If the Ravens bounce back after getting drilled at home by Cleveland last week, they’ll regain some of their swagger and practically bury the Steelers in the process.
“It’s going to be pretty crazy,” Jackson said. “No Ben, a whole new team, a new era. We just have to get ready for it.”
Pittsburgh, for the first time since Roethlisberger exited at halftime of a Week 2 loss to Seattle, certainly looked ready to compete by crushing the hapless Bengals on Monday night. Mason Rudolph threw for 229 yards and two scores. Jaylen Samuels did a little bit of everything, running 10 times, catching eight passes and even throwing three more. The defense racked up eight sacks and produced a pair of turnovers.
The Ravens, however, represent a significant step up in quality. All the momentum gained against Cincinnati will vanish if the Steelers can’t find a way to back it up. And they know it.
The key is trying to find a way to slow down Jackson, something no opponent has really done since he took over for Flacco in the middle of last season. Primarily a runner last season, the former Heisman Trophy winner has become far more dynamic a passer this season. That only makes Jackson more dangerous when begins freelancing after a play breaks down.
The Steelers signed quarterback Taryn Christion to the practice squad this week for the sole purpose of having him provide a primer on how to deal with Jackson. Yet for all the imitating Christion provided, the reality will be considerably more demanding.
“We need to make those tackles when we have those one-on-one chances with him in space,” Steelers outside linebacker Bud Dupree said. “He does a great job of making people miss ... so you have to take your shot and hope the cavalry is coming.”
