The latest installment of the award-winning “Gridiron Show” video podcast is available to view online.
The show can be viewed on the News’ high school football website, www.ncnewsonline.com/gridiron, or by searching for the New Castle News on YouTube.
“The Gridiron Show” is a New Castle News production featuring News sports editor Ron Poniewasz Jr. and Larry Kelly, who represents the law firm Luxenberg, Garbett, Kelly & George. The show is sponsored by the law firm.
On this week’s episode, Poniewasz and Kelly discuss our athlete of the week, Union’s Braylon Thomas, and give recaps for all eight Lawrence County teams. Thomas rushed for 203 yards on 18 carries and went 3 of 7 in passing to rack up 68 yards. He also managed touchdown totes of 55 and 85 yards against the Cornell.
In the “Red Hurricane Report,” Kelly talks about the urgency New Castle needs on Friday at West Allegheny to get on solid footing as Parkway Conference play opens.
