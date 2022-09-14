On episode 4 of The Gridiron Show, Ron Poniewasz Jr. and LGKG's Larry Kelly talk about our athlete of the week, Union's Braylon Thomas. The duo also preview the Week 2 schedule as Mohawk makes its season debut.

News sports editor Ron Poniewasz and LGKG's Larry Kelly recap New Castle's 49-13 loss to Armstrong. The Red Hurricane travel to West Allegheny to open Parkway Conference play on Friday.

The latest installment of the award-winning “Gridiron Show” video podcast is available to view online.

The show can be viewed on the News’ high school football website, www.ncnewsonline.com/gridiron, or by searching for the New Castle News on YouTube.

“The Gridiron Show” is a New Castle News production featuring News sports editor Ron Poniewasz Jr. and Larry Kelly, who represents the law firm Luxenberg, Garbett, Kelly & George. The show is sponsored by the law firm.

On this week’s episode, Poniewasz and Kelly discuss our athlete of the week, Union’s Braylon Thomas, and give recaps for all eight Lawrence County teams. Thomas rushed for 203 yards on 18 carries and went 3 of 7 in passing to rack up 68 yards. He also managed touchdown totes of 55 and 85 yards against the Cornell.

In the “Red Hurricane Report,” Kelly talks about the urgency New Castle needs on Friday at West Allegheny to get on solid footing as Parkway Conference play opens.

