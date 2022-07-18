New Castle's Wells shines in multiple sports

To say Michael Wells had an impressive senior season in athletics would be an understatement. The real question is: what sport are you mentioning when talking about Wells?
Wells competed in football, basketball, baseball and track and field during the 2021-2022 academic season for New Castle High.
For his efforts, Wells was named the Lawrence County Male Athlete of the Year as voted on by the New Castle News sports staff. Wells is a son of Michael Wells and Misty Klingensmith.
Along with the milestones and hardware he achieved along the way, Wells signed a National Letter of Intent to play football at Youngstown State University for the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision team at the Division-I level in the fall.
“I think for Mike, his ability or his desire is to get better at the game of football at the skill set that comes with football. He got better at getting better and that’s something you can carry with you in everything you do,” New Castle coach Joe Cowart said. “He was never content being the most skilled player out there. He wanted to get better at the smaller details of the game, learning the game of football. Those things stuck out to me more than anything this year.”
Recovery and return
Before Wells could start his senior year on the gridiron, he had to recover from a broken right hand.
“That injury was super tough mentally for sure and just watching my guys play, it hurt a lot. My coaches and teammates got me through it.” Wells said. “Whenever I got back they all showed the same love whenever I was hurt. Even when I was hurt, nothing changed. Whenever I came back it felt like I was back to normal.”
Cowart described Wells’ first game back on the football field as a memorable moment of the season.
“He comes back to play against Mars with a huge cast on his hand. We’re just going to play him on defense,” Cowart recalled. “It was one of the first games he played in his life where he wasn’t touching the ball the whole game. They throw a little flat route and Mike reaches out with one hand to grab the football and made a huge play for us.”
After a speedy recovery, Wells had a total of 250 rushing yards and 489 in receiving. He averaged 19.5 receiving yards a game and scored nine touchdowns for a total of 54 points.
Wells also amassed 100 yards in passing in three out of seven attempts.
Wells commented on his memorable moments on the gridiron.
“Just camp week off the field, being with all the guys. That playoff win against Highlands. I think it was our first playoff win in five years,” Wells said. “It felt good to be with the guys after that win. That week going up against Belle Vernon, the team came together. Every moment that year was special to me. I cherished it all.”
Silver lining
Wells had his biggest standout performances this year on the hardwood. The Red Hurricane had several goals set at the beginning of the season: The WPIAL Section 2-5A championship, the WPIAL Class 5A championship and the PIAA Class 5A championship.
Wells paced New Castle in the WPIAL Section 2-5A championship victory over South Fayette with 25 points.
“We set a lot of goals before the season. Once the season starts we don’t speak on them,” Wells said of the game New Castle claimed the section championship. “We expected to win that but Coach Blundo puts us in great positions to win. We needed that to get to our next goal.”
“He was just so incredibly versatile and such a prolific scorer. It just kept getting better as the year went on,” New Castle coach Ralph Blundo said of Wells. “We tried to kind of pigeonhole him to a style of play that would make him most efficient. Once he got there, he was borderline unstoppable.”
The ‘Canes returned to the WPIAL championships, but suffered a double-overtime loss to Laurel Highlands, 60-58, to end up with silver. Wells paced New Castle with 23 points.
“I think for Mike, being a key part of this team since his freshman year and playing in big games, he was unfazed by the moment,” Blundo said. “He was an extraordinarily confident basketball player.”
With a distraught team lined up to receive silver after the heartbreaking loss, Wells went down the line to congratulate and reassure his teammates the final goal was yet to come.
“That was a great game. We played against a really good team. We did a few things that could of altered or changed the outcome of that game. I was honored to play in that game,” Wells said on the WPIAL championship game. “There was 8,000 people there. I’m just honored to be apart of that game even though we didn’t come out on top. I looked on the scoreboard; I knew we were leaders. I told Mike Graham, ‘We’re not done yet.’ That’s what we wanted for our whole career was to get to that state championship.”
En route to Hershey, Wells would post a career-high 41 points in an 85-34 PIAA Class 5A playoff victory against Central Mountain.
“I just wanted to help my team win,” Wells said on the scoring display. “I just saw my shots falling early and I said let me keep shooting them. They believed in me to take that many shots.”
Wells paced New Castle again with 19 points at the PIAA Class 5A championship. The ‘Canes suffered a 54-39 loss against Imhotep Charter to claim state silver.
“Whenever times got tough my team relied on me. I did what I do best in the clutch moments and I knocked down shots,” Wells said of the state championship game. “It was just them believing in me and giving the ball whenever times got hard. I did what I could in that game. Another game I’m just blessed to be apart of.”
Wells was awarded with Class 5A All-State first team honors for his efforts in the 2021-22 basketball season.
Wells was the leading scorer on the hardwood for New Castle with a total of 674 points. Wells averaged 22.4 points a game and had 64 3-pointers with a 60-ercent success rate at the charity stripe.
The senior finished his basketball career with a total of 1,932 points. Wells ranks eighth all-time among the Lawrence County boys basketball scoring leaders and the second overall leading scorer at New Castle.
Did Wells think he would put up that many points in his career on the basketball court?
“No. Not at all,” Wells said. “Coming in my ninth grade year, I was more of a knock down, 3-point guy. I’m going to come to New Castle and play my role and be a team player. I was kind of selfish my ninth-grade year. Coach Blundo was breaking me down to make me become the player I was when I left as a senior.
“I didn’t see that coming, but I worked for it every day. I went so hard at practice every day my senior year. So did all the other guys because they didn’t want to let the seniors down. I wasn’t focused on points and scoring. It’s crazy to think about it.”
Blundo commented that one lesson he imparted with Wells helped with his success.
“The details matter. The little things matter. Those are the difference makers,” Blundo said. “When you’re a great athlete, like Mike, and you do all the controllable things, the stuff that anyone can do, there’s nothing you can’t do as a player. Some do all the controllable things but still aren’t a great athlete. Mike had to understand the detail matters. When he figured that out he just exploded onto the scene.”
Jumping to spring season
Wells competed for the New Castle track and field team after the basketball season concluded. He competed in the long and high jump.
“I will tell you that Mike has demonstrated responsibility, dependability and high moral standards both in and out of the classroom,” New Castle coach William Croach said. “What did Mike bring to the track and field team? He brought leadership, brought a great personality, brought other athletes to join and brought the team success for four straight years. Without Mike Wells, we have four less section championship titles, it’s that simple.”
Wells would go on to place seventh in the high jump event at the WPIAL Class 3A track and field championship meet at Slippery Rock University.
“Just really every track meet was so fun but just going to the WPIAL championship is a fun time,” Wells said. “There are a lot of schools, you get to meet new people and there’s a lot of competition.”
Something new
Wells decided to do something in the spring season that he hadn’t done in his entire high school career. Compete for the New Castle baseball team.
“I was really good at baseball when I was younger and a lot of my guys played and they talked me into playing,” Wells said. “I got to spend time with those guys; they’re really funny. Coach (Bill) Cook, he’s a really good guy too. He got us a lot of gear and he did what he could.”
New Castle baseball coach, Bill Cook, recalled Wells inquiring about joining the team.
“I know last year when we went to the state championship he was in the stands and one of our biggest supporters as far as the student section went. He asked, ‘Hey, what do you think about me on the team?’” Cook recalled. “We worked with him on his hitting. He was just a strong strong kid. As far as baseball goes, he was able to help us. I wish that he had played last year and the year before. He just has that raw talent.”
Wells played six games for the ‘Canes and had a batting average of .200 with two hits, one run and two RBIs.
“He was very supportive of his teammates. He helped us when he was able to,” Cook said. “He was more of a DH kind of guy with his first year playing baseball. He helped us several times. Moving runners, advancing runners, stealing bases, getting on base.”
Cook recalls a memorable moment of Wells on the diamond.
“The most memorable moment was his first at bat this year. He got up there and he was getting ready and ready to go and he got hit,” Cook said. “We giggled because when it came in it wasn’t the fastest pitch in the world but when I was talking to him I said, ‘Your eyes got huge.’ He started giggling and he said, ‘When I tell people this story later in life, I’m telling them I got hit by a 90 mile-per-hour baseball.’ It was hilarious just the way he discussed it.”
”The most important play is always the next play.”
Wells signed a National Letter of Intent to nearby Youngstown State University on National Signing Day in December. Wells was recruited as a linebacker for the Penguins, which play in the Missouri Valley Football Conference.
“I hope Mike had learned the importance of detail, the importance of every moment and that the most important play is always the next play,” Cowart said on Wells continuing his football career. “Watching him grow, his ability to put the due diligence in, putting the time in gives you the ability to be great and then having that mental fortitude to say, ‘Okay, it doesn’t matter what happened this play. The important one is the next one.’”
For Wells, his freshman year at YSU will be a learning experience.
“This year is just learning and soaking in all I can from the older guys,” Wells said. “Just learning the playbook down pact to where it’s second nature. That’s how it is for most freshman. There’s a million Mike Wells’s here.”
Wells commented that the one lesson his coaches gave him is paying attention to detail. He said he hopes he can bring that lesson with him to YSU.
“That’s something coach Blundo and all my other coaches taught me. That’s all that’s going to matter when you get there,” Wells said. “I’ve been putting my nose in that playbook and do everything I can to bring the attention to detail and every thing I can.”
Wells still has youth on his side and will be celebrating his 18th birthday while at YSU’s football camp.
“I’ll turn 18 the second week of camp,” Wells said. “I’m ready for it and to see what it’s like. It’s three weeks long, every day.”
Wells will major in financial management and commented that having his classes and just football to focus on will be easier for him mentally and physically.
“It’s way easier. It’s way better and a lot less things to worry about and I can work and train my body for football all year round,” Wells said. “Trying to gain weight in football and going to the gym. It’s a lot easier focusing on one sport.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.