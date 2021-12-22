New Castle's Wells climbs up school's all-time scoring list

New Castle High boys basketball standout Michael Wells has put on quite a display on the court during his career.
The four-year production will leave quite a mark on the program when the senior completes his 2021-2022 campaign.
Wells, a 6-foot-4 guard/forward, has scored 1,328 career points to sit in sixth place on the program’s all-time scoring list. He passed Dom Joseph (1,304) and Ed Pagley (1,313) in two games last week.
“We’ve had a lot of great players here,” Red Hurricane coach Ralph Blundo said. “He’s been a prolific scorer since ninth grade.
“He’s versatile. He can shoot it. He can hurt you around the hoop. He can post up. He can hurt you off the dribble; he’s had an outstanding career here.”
Wells scored 13 points last Thursday in a 66-53 win over Shaler. He backed that up with 16 markers in a 46-40 loss to Pittsburgh Central Catholic in the “Clash at New Castle” Tournament on Sunday.
“It’s an honor, honestly, just amazing players come out of New Castle,” Wells said. “I’m just glad to be a part of them and I’m going to keep working and working.
“I’m going to take this as a boost and just keep playing every day. I’m looking forward to it.”
Wells has 70 points on the year, including a season-best 26 in a 75-49 win over Sto-Rox. He will continue his academic and football career at Youngstown State University, an NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision member.
“He’s probably the most versatile player I’ve ever coached,” Blundo said. “He’s a Division I athlete in a Division I body.
“He has skill that in some cases you just can’t teach. He’s learned to utilize his skills and play extremely hard. He has just kept getting better through the years; we’re looking forward to the rest of the year with him.”
If Wells finishes his senior season with 500 total points, he would average 17.8 points a game if the team plays 28 total games, roughly. That 500-point plateau would give him 1,758 for his career and would rank him second all time behind David Young, who is the all-time leader with 2,232. A total of 240 of Young’s tallies, though, came at Union.
Malik Hooker, who currently is a safety on the Dallas Cowboys, is second at 1,628. Corey Eggleston is the next player in Wells’ path, sitting fifth at 1,409.
“Right now, I’m just focused on winning; the points will come, obviously,” Wells said. “That would be an amazing honor to pass Malik up and even come close to David Young.
“All those guys, they’re obviously special guys. That’s why they’re on the list. I’m just glad to be a part of it.”
WHAT’S WORKING
New Castle is 3-1 on the season, outscoring the opposition 66.8-42.8.
“We have defended really well this year,” Blundo said. “We haven’t shot it great. If we’re playing the odds, we’ll shoot it better. I really believe that.
“The first four games, though, we haven’t shot it great.”
WHAT NEEDS HELP
Blundo noted his team has areas of which to improve upon.
“Better attention to detail; little things,” Blundo said of what his team needs to focus on. “Things like missed boxouts. Missed assignments defensively.
“We have to have a detailed approach to what we are doing. Our goal is to play our best basketball come February.”
STOCK UP
Cahmari Perkins, a 6-4 senior center, has scored 26 total points on the season. His season high is 11, which he has done twice — against Sto-Rox and Shaler.
“I really like what I see out of Cahmari Perkins,” Blundo said. “He’s understanding his assignments and how we want him to guard certain things.
“He’s a very smart basketball player that’s only going to get better and better.”
INJURIES
New Castle has no reported injuries.
“We’re healthy,” Blundo said. “I think we’re doing a lot right. It’s just the ball isn’t going in at the rate we would like. But, we’ll work on that and get better.”
ABOUT THAT
Despite averaging almost 67 points a game, Blundo would like to see a better shooting percentage.
“Sometimes when the ball doesn’t go in the basket, it gives the appearance of we’re not playing well,” he said. “But, I think we’re playing well.
“I have to continue to teach the fundamentals and they have to continue to understand that. We have to play extraordinarily hard. I think there’s another gear in us.”
STARS OF TOMORROW
New Castle’s ninth-grade team, coached by Larry Kelly, is 0-1 on the campaign. The ‘Canes lost to Shenango on the road, 52-24. Thomas Morell and Amier Akins scored five points each for New Castle.
New Castle’s home game against Aliquippa on Tuesday was canceled. The ‘Canes’ ninth graders are off until 2 p.m. Monday when they play Shenango in the Neshannock Tournament.
“We had practice the last two nights. We worked on our man-to-man defense and our rebounding,” Kelly said. “There’s three statistics that dictate if you win or lose a basketball game and that is rebounding, turnovers and foul shots attempted.
“We need to be better in those areas. We need to rebound better, protect the ball better and execute better offensively.”
UP NEXT
New Castle has an extended layoff and won’t play again until 8 p.m. Dec. 28 against Beaver Falls at the C.J. Betters Tournament. The game will be held at the Beaver Dome, which is at the Community College of Beaver County.
“I’d like to have one more game in there before then, for sure,” Blundo said. “Getting nonsection games has not been easy.
“We play in a small league, with just six total teams. When you find games, you have to take them. They may not always be the best date for us, but we take them.”
WHAT WILL THEY DO?
With that long layoff, Blundo said his squad will be busy.
“We’ll be working on us and the things that will make us better,” Blundo said. “Things like offensive execution, fundamentals, situational basketball.
“We will have a lot of of time to work on a whole bunch of other things. We have got a lot better over the Christmas break in years past and we’re looking to continue that.”
