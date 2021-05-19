SLIPPERY ROCK — New Castle High's Maria Owens captured gold Wednesday night.
Owens won the WPIAL Class 3A Track and Field Championships title in the long jump and qualified for three total events in the upcoming PIAA Class 3A championship meet as well.
The top four finishers in Class 3A automatically qualify for the PIAA championship meet, which will be held May 28 and May 29, along with those who meet the qualifying standard in each event.
Owens, a junior, also qualified for the state meet in the high jump and the triple jump. In 2019 as a freshman, she won the triple jump championship.
In the long jump, Owens recorded an effort of 18-6 3/4 to take first place. The mark broke the school record, which was previously 18-6 1/2.
"That long jump, under the lights competing for a championship, it was one of the most exciting sporting events I've seen live," Lady 'Canes coach Joe Cowart said. "She gets to her last jump and she hit a monster.
"It was a pretty magical moment. It was neat to see that. That's a great record to break. She earned that one. That's a huge jump."
New Castle boys coach Bill Croach coaches the jumping events for the boys and girls teams.
"It was so exciting to watch," Croach said. "I am so happy for her and so proud of her. It really couldn't have happened to a better person."
Owens tied for third in the high jump at 5-3 and she also tied for third in the triple jump at 37-2. She qualified for the state meet in all three events.
"She did great in the triple jump," Cowart said. "That jump (37-2) is her second-best triple jump ever. She nailed a huge triple jump on her last jump, but she fouled by a toe nail on that last jump. I think she has a lot more in there.
"The high jump was good. It has traditionally been her third jump. She's really focused in. She was close to hitting the 5-5 mark; I thought overall it was incredible."
India Bailey finished fifth in the shot put with a toss of 36-1.
"She's been spectacular all season, especially in the javelin," Cowart said. "She picked up the shot put a month ago.
She PR'd by four feet in the shot put. The top four make it to states and she missed it by three-quarters of an inch. She just threw spectacular."
The 'Canes' Sheldon Cox tied for fifth in the boys high jump at 5-11 and Hristo Gardner took eighth in the long jump at 20-4.
New Castle's 400 relay team of Tyler Leekins, Tayshaun Wilkins, Michael Wells and Gardner didn't finish the race.
Gavin Joyce threw the discus for the 'Canes but didn't place in the top eight.
"I thought they performed very well," Croach said of his boys competitors. "Our relay team had a very good chance. Sheldon could have gone higher. But, overall, I'm pleased."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.