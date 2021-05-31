SHIPPENSBURG — Consistency helped New Castle High’s Maria Owens capture a medal Saturday at the PIAA Track and Field Championships.
The event was held at Shippensburg University.
Owens, a junior, posted an effort of 18-0 in the long jump, finishing third and securing a bronze medal. It’s the fourth straight meet Owens posted a leap of 18-0 in the event.
“Her performance was excellent,” said Red Hurricane boys coach, and boys and girls jumping coach Bill Croach said. “She’s been very consistent.
“My expectations were for her to go out there and get a medal and she did that.”
Said Lady ‘Canes track coach Joe Cowart, “She was just an absolute warrior. To put up 18-0 is elite to say the least. The long jump was a really fun event to watch.”
Owens was in the lead at 18-0, but two other competitors surpassed that mark. Altoona’s Brooke Long won gold at 18-11/4 and Bishop McDevitt’s Lindsay Husic won silver at 18-01.
“We’re very proud of Maria,” Cowart said.
The conditions were more similar to an early-April meet, rather than a meet that is approaching June. Temperatures were in the high 40s, and it was raining and windy.
“Not many could jump in those conditions,” Croach said. “But she represented New Castle very well.”
Owens finished 13th in the triple jump at 36-41/2.
“I thought she jumped well,” Cowart said of the triple jump. “She was just a handful of inches off of making the finals.”
In the high jump, Owens placed 21st at 4-8.
“She was such a competitor and got after it,” Cowart said. “The triple jump and high jump events were going on at the same time and they were challenging events.”
Cowart is looking for big things from Owens next season.
“I think for her, she’s put herself in a great, historical mindset,” he said. “She’s one of the elite athletes that has come out of New Castle track and field in a long time.
“She has one more year to make her mark. She has high aspirations going into her senior season and she’s looking forward to doing even better next season.”
Said Croach, “This year in long jump alone, Maria broke the school record, won the WPIAL, and brought home a bronze medal at the state championship meet. What an amazing year. And she has one more year left.
“I couldn’t be more proud. Student-athletes like her are the reason why I coach. I am so proud of her work ethic, her competitiveness, her desire to always want to be better, and she has a personality that can bring anyone to smile.”
