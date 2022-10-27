New Castle's Flora's tenure as athletic director is nearing an end

Sam Flora knew the day could come, eventually.
He just didn’t think it’d happen so “quickly.”
Flora is set to wrap up his 42-year tenure at New Castle High School on Nov. 4.
Though his time at the school helping students as an athletic trainer and, for the past 24 years as the athletics director, spanned more the four decades, it’s gone by in a flash.
“It’s been a pleasure working with our district and the guys who have surrounded me, the principals, administrators, school boards and superintendents. They’ve always made sure that we took care of sports at New Castle. We ran it like we’re professionals,” Flora said. “It’s just been a great run.”
Flora announced his resignation in August, but the decision really hit home for him recently, especially when he worked his last home football game on Friday.
“It was a very emotional day on Friday. After you do something for so long — everything started flashing by me,” he said. “All the relationships I’ve had and made through the years — you can’t imagine the calls, texts, emails and messages on Facebook that I’ve received. It was just overwhelming and an emotional day.”
Randy Raeburn, New Castle’s athletic trainer, equipment manager and athletics assistant, has worked with Flora for a majority of those 42 years. He helped organize an on-field tribute for Flora before last Friday’s game. Raeburn and a close-knit group of game-night personnel signed a football and presented it to Flora.
“We wanted to surprise him. I don’t think he had any idea it was coming,” Raeburn said. “It was just a great time. Sam is a great mentor. I’ve learned so much from him. Sometimes, when I get upset, he calms me down and vice versa.
“We’re there for each other. We talk every day either on the phone or through text messaging. He showed me the ropes. When he first got the athletic director’s job, we kind of learned it together. He picked it up and ran with it and I followed suit. It’s been a great ride. I am so sorry for him to leave this soon.”
Flora had trouble keeping his emotions in check when his family joined him on the Taggart Stadium turf during the surprise ceremony.
“When I get to the stadium, I am oblivious to a lot of things. I am just handling my normal responsibilities,” he said. “When I saw my grandkids coming on field, I said, ‘Oh boy.’ The waterworks came then. They weren’t even born when I first started as athletics director.”
It’s been hard for both Flora and Raeburn to grasp the time they’ve spent together working at New Castle athletic events.
“Really, 24 years as athletics director just crept right up on me,” Flora said. “I sat with Randy one day and said, ‘Do you realize how many years we’ve been doing this?’ We started to think how many football games we’ve worked. If you take an average of 10 games per 42 years, that’s 420 games — and that’s just varsity football. You add in all the other levels and that’s over 1,000 football games. Plus, all the basketball games and other events over the years. We are just New Castle guys. The passion, tradition and pride was instilled in us.”
“It’s gone by so fast,” Raeburn added. “We never realized it until about two years ago when he said, ‘Hey, do you realize it’s been 40 years since we started working together?’ We couldn’t believe it. Before you knew it, here we are, though. It’s been an unbelievable ride. We’ve seen many things and been many through things. We’ve been through a lot together.”
Over the years, the role of an athletics director has evolved. And, with today’s constantly connected world, it’s a job that really has no boundaries.
“It’s really changed. When I first started as A.D. in 1999, cell phones were just starting to become really popular. Everything was still handled in my office during the day. Now, everything is done on my cell phone. I haven’t had a message on my phone in my office for six or seven years,” Flora said. “Any A.D. will tell you, there’s no such thing as saying you’re only going to work six hours one day or eight hours another day. That is the job. A lot of people don’t really know what athletic directors do. It’s not just making the schedule or covering the game. There’s a lot more than just being at the game. The game is like the finished product. There’s so much that goes into the process to get to that point.
“People ask me if I am going to miss it. Sure, I am going to miss it. I am not going to miss the daily routine, though. It’s just not like it used to be. It’s different. Every A.D. will tell you it’s a different environment we’re living in today. I have been fortunate to have great coaches. The staff, student body and fans of New Castle are second to none. I don’t think you could get any better.”
Flora is not totally sure what he’ll do once he wraps up his last day at New Castle.
“I am going to take maybe a month and just relax and sit back,” he said.
“I’ve had a couple of offers to do something not related to sports, but I am not sure. The grass doesn’t grow under my feet. I am always busy doing something. My wife and I like to travel. We’ll do some of that. I like to cook. I’ll do some of that, too.”
He’ll still be seen at some New Castle events, especially girls basketball games to watch granddaughter Neena Flora, who is a senior this year.
“I am not going to see all the events, but I will see as many as I can,” he said. “If anything, it was a great run. I have no regrets. It’s been fun. The COVID-19 years wore us all down, too. You never knew what was going to happen each day. It affected our football team a couple times. It was tough.”
“It’s going to be hard,” Raeburn added. “With him not being there, it’s not going to be the same. We’ll still talk each day, but he is going to be very, very sadly missed.”
