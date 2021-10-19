New Castle High baseball coach Bill Cook picked up a prestigious honor Tuesday.
Cook was named the National Federation of State High School Associations Pennsylvania Baseball Coach of the Year. He helped guide the Red Hurricane to an 18-9 record overall, including the WPIAL and PIAA Class 4A championships. The titles were the first in the program's history.
"It's a great honor and I'm very humbled by it," Cook said. "There are so many people that are deserving of it. I'm happy to be in that company of great coaches; it's a great honor.
"It's one of those things that you don't get by yourself. You're only as good as the people you surround yourself with. These were very good high school baseball players, very good students and very good people."
Among Cook's varsity coaching staff was Erik Montozzi, Andy Fry, Jacob Grippo and Aaron Lillibridge.
"My coaches were one of a kind," Cook said. "They made life easy for me. We had a ton of support from the administration, too."
New Castle traveled to Florida for a four-game spring slate to open the season. The 'Canes went just 1-3, but it helped the team bond.
"We started off early the first week of December with conditioning led by strength coach Dave Thompson," Cook said. "He put them through great training and that continued throughout the year.
"The journey to Florida brought us closer together as a team. Throughout the season, we had our ups and downs. The downs were never anything big."
New Castle finished the season on a nine-game winning streak. The 'Canes' last loss came 1-0 to Blackhawk. In that game, New Castle pitcher Rocco Bernadina pitched a no-hitter despite taking the loss.
"We went on a really big run at the end of the year," Cook said. "it was a great group of kids to be around. They were very positive.
"The team in general, there were no players out there for themselves. They played for the team and the goal was to win. You can't do that without the kids buying into the program."
New Castle got a measure of revenge against Blackhawk in the WPIAL Class 4A semifinals, posting a 7-4 win to advance to its first district championship game. The 'Canes won district gold with a 5-0 verdict over Montour.
New Castle won three state playoff games to reach its first PIAA title tilt. The 'Canes defeated Montour in the state semifinals. In the fourth and final state playoff game, New Castle rallied for a 7-3 win over Wyoming Area to win the PIAA championship.
"Seeing the different venues and doing the travel, that was a lot of fun. That meant the world to me," Cook said. "I look back at the season and I see where we started and we didn't want it to end.
"The boys definitely deserve all the accolades."
