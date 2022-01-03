New Castle High’s India Bailey turned in a strong season on the volleyball court.
Bailey, a senior, earned first-team WPIAL Section 4-3A all-star status. She finished with 152 kills.
New Castle finished with a 0-12 record both overall and in section play.
SECTION 4-3A ALL-STARS
India Bailey (New Castle) Sr.; Taylor Godshall (Central Valley) Jr.; Kylie Haczela (Beaver) Sr.; Macy Laughner (Central Valley) Jr.; Chloe List (Beaver) So.; Payton List (Beaver) Sr.; Alannah Marsilio (Blackhawk) Jr.); Sierrah Nicol (Hopewell) Sr.; Jadyn Sakson (Hopewell) Sr.; Ava Weber (Central Valley) Jr.
