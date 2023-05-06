New section, no problem for New Castle’s boys basketball team.
Moved up to Class 6A this season, the Red Hurricane cruised to the Section 1 title. The team reached another WPIAL championship game and made another deep run in the PIAA tournament, too.
Senior stalwarts Jonathan Anderson and Isaiah Boice played big roles in the team’s success. Both players were named to the all-section first team, while Anderson was the named the player of the year. Butler’s Braylon Littlejohn, Central Catholic’s Debaba Tshiebwe and Dante DePante, Seneca Valley’s Luke Lawson and North Allegheny’s Ty Iwanonkiw all made the first team as well. New Castle’s Ralph Blundo was named the coach of the year.
Anderson, a senior point guard, led New Castle in scoring at 16.9 points per game. He added 36 3-pointers as well. He finished with 924 career points.
“We’ve said before that good guards are gold. To have two experienced guards like Jon Anderson and Isaiah Boice, who have been playing since they were freshmen, was huge. ‘Zay’ is a four-year starter and Jonathan is such a brilliant point guard,” Blundo said. “It was a great luxury to have those two. It made our job as a stuff much easier, not just with the talent the two of them have, but their basketball IQ and understanding of what we’re trying to do. It made it a really fun year to coach.
“Jonathan just controlled and dictated the game every single night; he did the great things all great point guards do – he ran our team, orchestrated the offense and communicated our process,” he continued. “He was an outstanding free throw shooter down the stretch in close games. He was arguably the best point guard in the WPIAL and he was on our team. As a coach, when you have that, your job gets easier. Typically, it becomes more of them and less of me and that’s why we had the year we had because they were player-led.”
Boice averaged 16.3 points per game and converted a team-best 63 treys. He missed seven games due to injury, but finished with 1,423 career points.
“He had one of the greatest careers of all time here,” Blundo said. “I believe he and Marcus Hooker are the only two freshmen to start here. He started every game he was healthy. The consistency of his play, when you look at his numbers and the way he defended, he was a dream to coach for four years. We’re going to miss him terribly.”
New Castle’s Da’Jaun Young was named to the second team.
“It’s hard to put into words the outstanding senior year he had. Without him, we could not have had the success that we had,” Blundo said. “He was a matchup nightmare for teams because of his ability to play around the rim and ability on the 3-point line. His best days are still ahead of him; someone is going to get a heck of a basketball player.”
Blundo helped guide New Castle to a 24-4 mark. He steered the ’Canes to the WPIAL championship game for the ninth time in 13 years, but the team dropped a 61-52 decision to Central Catholic. Under his guidance, the ’Canes claimed a WPIAL Class 3A title (2012) a 5A title (’21) and five 4A crowns (’13, ’14, ’17, ’18, ’19).
He has a 314-51 record (86.0 winning percentage) leading New Castle.
Overall, he is 340-53, which includes a 26-2 mark in one season at George Junior Republic.
“It was a great challenge this year. We didn’t completely know what we were getting into in 6A. We graduate 140 kids and some of these schools are graduating upwards of 800 to 900 kids,” he said.
“We knew it’d be a challenge. Sometimes, different is fun. My staff did a great job of accepting the challenge of what was new, playing against new teams with less familiarity. There’s something about that, which is very interesting as a coach.
“It was great. I was just so proud of this group. We were basically playing five guys most of the year and we had to fight through adversity of Isaiah’s injury. We got the No. 1 seed for the WPIAL playoffs and got an opportunity to play in another WPIAL championship game. That speaks volumes for their character and just how bad they wanted it.”
Section 1-6A
First Team
Jonathan Anderson (New Castle), Sr.; Isaiah Boice (New Castle), Sr.; Braylon Littlejohn (Butler), Jr.; Debaba Tshiebwe (Central Catholic), Sr.; Dante DePante (Central Catholic), Sr.; Luke Lawson (Seneca Valley), Sr.; Ty Iwanonkiw (North Allegheny), Jr.
Second Team
Da’Jaun Young (New Castle), Sr.; Donovan Carney (Butler), Fr.; Madden Clement (Butler), Sr.; Cole Sullivan (Central Catholic), Jr.; Joey Dopirak; (North Allegheny), Jr.; Josh Gimbel (Pine-Richland), Sr.; Connor Oros (Seneca Valley) , Sr.
Honorable Mention
Ralphie Blundo (New Castle), Soph.; Nick Wallace (New Castle), Sr.; Ryan Porch (Butler), Sr.; Randy Wilkerson (Central Catholic), Sr.; Tommy Kristian (Central Catholic), Sr.; Anthony Sciote (North Allegheny), Jr.; Owen Luellen (Pine-Richland), Sr.
Player of the Year: Jonathan Anderson (New Castle)
Coach of the Year: Ralph Blundo (New Castle)
