Michael Wells dominated, Isaiah Boice seemingly found his stroke and the New Castle High boys basketball team stayed in first place.
The mood inside the Red Hurricane locker room took a somber tone. Sure, New Castle (5-0, 9-1) dispatched visiting Chartiers Valley (3-1, 3-9) for a hard-fought 68-59 victory, staying undefeated in Section 2-5A play and extending its win streak to six games. So why is coach Ralph Blundo disappointed in his team’s play — and his own coaching?
“Our guys made enough plays tonight to win the basketball game, but they know exactly what it takes to win a championship,” Blundo said, “and tonight’s effort would fall short of that.”
He said he expects more from his players and said the team has the ability to be outstanding defensively, but wasn’t near that Tuesday.
“I just expect more from my guys,” said Blundo, whose postgame remarks centered on the themes of competitiveness and composure. “They’re a veteran basketball team. I thought there were moments during the game where we lost our composure and things of that nature. That’s not the Red Hurricane way. I don’t expect that out of a Red Hurricane basketball team. It’s one of those things, anytime our players are not performing how we want them to perform or competing how we want them to compete with the composure we want them to compete, that falls on me. I have to do a better job. If they’re doing something I don’t want them to do, then I have to coach them better to make sure that they’re not.”
Part of Blundo’s frustrations could be attributed to Chartiers Valley’s Jayden Davis and his game-high 35 points — the freshman scored 24 after halftime — and how New Castle defended him.
“It’s not like we didn’t know Jayden Davis was a good player,” Blundo conceded. “For him to come in here and score 35 — I’m certainly happy we won the basketball game, but we have higher expectations than that. We gave up 59 points, the most we’ve given up all year, and one guy had 35. We just have to do a better job on the ball than we did. It’s disappointing.”
Blundo also pointed to his team’s performance at home, or lack thereof. The ‘Canes are 6-1 at the Ne-Ca-Hi Field House this year, with the lone loss coming Dec. 19 to Class 6A Pittsburgh Central Catholic.
“There has seemed to be a lack of focus at home this year,” he said. “I don’t feel like we’ve played well yet at home. It’s something I need to think about.”
On the bright side for the Red Hurricane, it notched a first victory in what will be its most competitive week of the season. New Castle has two practices before showcase games Friday against Imani Christian at Geneva College and Knoch on Saturday in Westminster College’s Ron Galbreath Classic.
Wells turned in a complete performance Tuesday, scoring inside and out and dominating the boards against a smaller lineup to the tune of 29 points and 14 rebounds.
“Mike was outstanding today,” Blundo said. “He competed really hard offensively. He took a huge charge defensively. Composure has to be a bit better. When you’re competing, it’s an art to be able to compete at a high level but also remain composed while doing it. Your brain stays level. Your focus stays level. That’s something he’s gotten way better at, but as a group I just think we have to be better.”
Boice, after starting the season in a shooting funk, hit five 3-pointers en route to 21 points. He’s converted on 17 long balls in his last three games.
“Isaiah is definitely getting back into a groove,” Blundo said. “He had some really big finishes late to extend the game. We ended up winning the game by nine points, but it wasn’t a nine-point game. We know that. I’m pleased with Isaiah. He’s definitely coming along.”
The teams, which split last season in the regular season before New Castle knocked off the Colts in the WPIAL Class 5A title game, went to the locker room with the ‘Canes up narrowly, 30-28. Davis put on a show in the third quarter, scoring all but one basket for his team.
New Castle, meanwhile, couldn’t extend its lead to more than four in the second half before three Jonathan Anderson assists for Wells and DaJaun Young layups and a Michael Graham spinning layup put the home team up seven. New Castle finished the last 1:15 on a 7-2 run to ice the victory.
