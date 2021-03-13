WEXFORD — New Castle cemented its status as the class boys basketball program in the WPIAL as the Red Hurricane stormed to a record 14th championship Saturday night against Chartiers Valley.
With the 61-45 victory, the 'Canes moved out of a tie with Farrell for sole possession of most WPIAL basketball titles. The victory is the seventh district crown for coach Ralph Blundo, who is in his 11th season. New Castle was moved up to Class 5A this season.
New Castle opens the PIAA playoffs with a quarterfinal game next weekend.
For more coverage, including photos and video, see ncnewsonline.com/tipoff or in Monday's print edition.
