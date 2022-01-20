New Castle High cross country and track and field standout Paul Sanders passed away Wednesday.
Sanders, who later continued his track career at Westminster College, served over 20 years as an assistant coach for the Westminster cross country and track and field teams. The Titans won a combined seven Presidents' Athletic Conference Track and Field Championships with Sanders coaching the distance runners. He helped coach multiple All-PAC selections and other conference award winners.
Sanders earned enshrinement into the Lawrence County Historical Society Sports Hall of Fame in 1990 and later the Westminster Titan Sports Sports Hall of Fame in 1994. He served as a track and field, and cross country official, for more than 20 years.
Sanders won the state cross country crown in 1956 while competing at New Castle in his senior year, as well as a national top-10 finisher twice at Westminster.
Sanders claimed a fifth-place medal in the state meet for the Red Hurricane in the mile in his senior season.
After his active days as a competitor, Sanders turned to coaching. He served either as an assistant or a head coach from 1968 to 1983 at Hickory. Five of his teams finished unbeaten — three of which coming in track and field, and two others were in cross country.
Sanders led the Hornets to 52 consecutive wins in dual meets. He guided his squads to six Mercer County crowns, three in each sport, while capturing the 1971 District 10 cross country championship.
In addition, Sanders' track teams tallied a 98-68 mark, while the cross country teams fashioned a 168-66 ledger.
At Westminster, he coached 21 years in cross country and track and field.
The Elite Eight cross country team is a yearly award given to the top eight boys and girls runners in Lawrence County. The award, which was established in his honor, began in 2009.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.