Two Lawrence County high school boys basketball teams are ready to battle for a WPIAL championship.
New Castle High, competing for the first season in the state’s highest classification, reached the Class 6A final Tuesday night. The Red Hurricane moved on with a 58-42 decision over Mount Lebanon.
Union clinched its spot in the WPIAL Class 1A title tilt with an 80-58 verdict over Carlynton on Saturday.
Both the ‘Canes and Scotties will appear in the state playoffs in their respective classifications.
UNION VS. IMANI CHRISTIAN, WPIAL
CLASS 1A CHAMPIONSHIP, 5 P.M. THURSDAY
The Scotties (22-2) come in as the No. 2 seed, while the Saints (17-6) are the top seed.
Union won the Section 1 championship with a 9-1 record.
Imani Christian rolled through the competition in Section 3, posting a 10-0 league mark.
“They’re very good. They’re the top seed for a reason,” Scotties coach Mark Stanley said. “They’re bigger than any team that we’ve played. They have good guards; they’re the complete package.
“They can compete in any classification. We will have our hands full. We have to play very good to beat them.”
The Scotties are no stranger to competing for a district championship in basketball. Union is making its fifth trip to the WPIAL championship game, and fourth for Stanley as the coach. The Scotties won the championship in 2003 over Clairton and lost to Vincentian Academy in 2018 and Bishop Canevin last season under Stanley.
The Scotties are looking for their second WPIAL championship.
“I don’t think they get nervous. Most of these guys have been through the fires in baseball and football,” Stanley said. “We have some things we will change a little bit. When we’ll arrive. They know there will be three different lines (on the court). They’ve played in gyms like that. They’re looking forward to that.
“We wanted to get here, and we wanted to get to this point. The challenge is the same as last year. It is what it is. We won’t back down.”
Union defeated Imani Christian last year in the WPIAL Class 1A semifinals, 66-54. However, Bishop Canevin knocked off the Scotties in the championship game, 58-45.
RJ Sledge was a freshman for Bishop Canevin last year. Sledge, though, transferred to Imani and will take the court against Union. He scored five points in the championship game for the Crusaders last year.
The Saints, who have no seniors on the team, are loaded with size. Imani Christian boasts Alier Maluk (6-foot-11), Virgil Hall (6-9) and Markus Williams (6-3).
“We definitely have to rebound the ball better,” Stanley said. “We have to continue to shoot like we have and take care of the basketball.
“We need to get bodies on people and box out. Their size, you can’t coach 6-10 and 6-9. If you’re going to give them second and third shots, you’ll be in trouble. We have to handle the pressure, knock down shots and rebound.”
Sophomore guard Lucas Stanley has delivered for Union in the last two games. Lucas Stanley scored 27 points in a 100-47 win over Aquinas Academy in the quarterfinals. He followed that up with a 26-point effort in an 80-58 semifinal win over Carlynton.
Lucas Stanley buried seven 3-pointers in the quarterfinals and six more in the semifinals. He has knocked down 39 trifectas on the season.
“Lucas has a comfort level. He’s been a shooter. His legs are under him,” Coach Stanley of Lucas Stanley, who is his son.
Peyton Lombardo has bucketed a team-best 68 3-pointers on the season for Union.
The PIAA Class 1A playoffs open March 10. The WPIAL champion will square off against the District 9 fifth-place team. The WPIAL runner-up will oppose the District 10 runner-up.
UNION STARTING 5: Matthew Stanley, Cam Taylor, Peyton Lombardo, Kaden Fisher, Brennen Porter
NEW CASTLE VS. CENTRAL CATHOLIC, WPIAL CLASS 6A CHAMPIONSHIP,
7 P.M. SATURDAY
Top-seeded New Castle will compete in a WPIAL championship game for the ninth time in Ralph Blundo’s 13 years as the program’s coach.
New Castle has amassed at least two playoff victories in each of Blundo’s 13 seasons and a total of 68 playoff wins. Blundo has compiled a 312-49 overall mark.
“We’ve had some sustained success and we’re proud of that. It’s hard to do,” Blundo said. “A lot of times there’s holes in your talent level. We’ve always had enough to be competitive.
“We’ve had some outstanding players along the way. It’s been a fun 13 years.”
Last year, the ‘Canes dropped a heartbreaking 60-58 double-overtime decision to Laurel Highlands. The Mustangs’ Rodney Gallagher buried a pair of free throws with just three-tenths of a second left to secure the win.
“That definitely stung; it left a bad taste in our mouth,” Blundo said. “In spite of that, we aspire to get to where we are at.
“We weren’t happy with what took place last year. We wanted to be in the final and get to The Pete. The championship game is all the motivation we need.”
New Castle (22-2) split the season series with the Vikings (15-9) in Section 1 play. Central Catholic won the first matchup, 56-45. The ‘Canes returned the favor in the rematch, 67-53. The road teams won each matchup.
New Castle won the section championship with a 9-1 mark and the Vikings took second at 7-3.
“Coming into the year, they were a clear preseason favorite to win the whole thing,” Blundo said of Central Catholic. “They have all the pieces. Two really good bigs. Four good guards. We know how good they are.”
Debaba Tshiebwe (6-7, Sr., F) led Central Catholic in the first meeting with 18 points and Tom Kristian (6-1, Sr., G) was next with 17. Kristian was scoreless in the second encounter. Tshiebwe, though, netted a team-best 21 markers in the second meeting.
Tshiebwe is a younger brother of Kennedy Catholic High product and current Kentucky men’s basketball standout Oscar Tshiebwe.
New Castle’s Isaiah Boice, a 6-foot senior guard, missed seven games earlier in the season with a fractured metatarsal in his foot suffered against Butler. The first game he sat out was the first meeting with Central Catholic.
Boice is averaging 17 points a game. He has scored 290 points in 17 matchups.
“He definitely looks like he’s a hundred percent. He has the spring back in his legs,” Blundo said. “You really see it on the defensive side of the ball. That’s so important to our team.
“He gives us length and he’s an outstanding defensive player. He’s a great rebounder and he’s important to our success.”
Jonathan Anderson, a 5-9 senior guard, paces New Castle in scoring at 17.2 points a game — 415 markers in 24 games.
“Jonathan is a pure point guard and he understands the game,” Blundo said.
The ‘Canes have won 14 WPIAL championships in the history of the storied program, seven of which under Blundo’s direction. New Castle has claimed WPIAL boys basketball championships in 1927, 1936, 1982, 1993, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2021.
“We have to defend and we have to execute,” Blundo said of the keys to his team bringing home the trophy. “We have to rebound. They’re really big. We have to keep them off the glass.
“They’re scoring the ball better right now. It’s like any team, you get better as the year goes on. That’s what happened with them and us.”
Blundo is anxious to see the New Castle faithful fill the stands Saturday night and support his program.
“When we’ve gone down to the championship games in years past, I’m always proud of the community for their overwhelming support,” he said.
The PIAA Class 6A playoffs begin March 11. The WPIAL champion will meet the District 3 seventh-place team. The WPIAL runner-up will battle the District 6, 8 or 10 runner-up.
NEW CASTLE STARTING 5: Isaiah Boice, Jonathan Anderson, Da’Jaun Young, Ralphie Blundo, Nick Wallace
