The New Castle Twerps captured gold and finished a perfect season on Saturday.
The New Castle Twerps defeated Brighton Township, 20-14, in overtime at Freedom High School to win the Beaver County Youth Football League Championship.
“It was a tough game. It went into overtime. It was 14-14 at the end of four quarters but it was just a hard fought game,” New Castle coach Jason Allen said.
“(Brighton Township) came to our last three games to scout and watch us and we didn’t know it until after our championship game. Our kids played tough. It was cold and it rained and we fought through it.”
Kashshaun Gardner secured the first touchdown of the game at the end of the first quarter. Brighton Township responded with a touchdown of its own to enter halftime tied at seven.
New Castle’s Darryl Jones kicked all of the extra points in the battle.
Gardner would enter the end zone again in the third quarter before Brighton Township grabbed a touchdown in the middle of the fourth quarter to tie the game again and head into overtime.
Gardner grabbed the third and final touchdown in overtime for New Castle.
“They got the ball first in overtime and got the ball to the 10 yard line and we stopped them in four downs,” Allen said. “We got the ball on the 10 yard line and we scored twice which (the officials) said we were holding. The third time we ended up getting in. It was like a high school, college atmosphere.”
The Twerps’ conference age range is from kindergarten to second grade. New Castle ended its season with gold and an undefeated record of 9-0.
“It was awesome,” Allen said of the perfect season. “I’m actually coaching basketball now. Half of my football team — I’m coaching them in basketball. At least I get to coach them again because we have a special bond. I’ve been coaching these kids over two seasons. I was coaching them in flag football. All of this led up to this championship team because we built a bond off of that two years.”
The following players are Beaver County Youth Football League champions for the New Castle Twerps: K. Gardner, Jones, Kayson Anderson, Santana Davis, Jace Edwards, My’laughn Gardner, Daylyn Glenel Jr., Jonathan Gregory, Anthony Harrison, Adorian Johnson, Mikkal Johnson Jr., Brycen Lastoria, Rhyelle Lewis, Kal-el McFarland, John Xzavier Payne, Julian Rose, Maison Sager, Jace Staples, Jorian Stewart, Amar’e Taylor, Oliverio Tolentino, Isaac Washington, Olajuwon Wilkins and Cameron Williams.
