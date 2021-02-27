The New Castle High boys basketball team looked strong in the final tuneup Friday before the WPIAL Class 5A playoffs begin.
Michael Wells and Isaiah Boice scored 22 points each to lead the Red Hurricane to an 83-60 WPIAL nonsection home win over Seneca Valley.
“I thought it was important to feel good about where we are as a program,” New Castle coach Ralph Blundo said. “We’re trending in the right direction.
“Seneca Valley is a team that knocked off all the (WPIAL Class) 6A powers this year. We thought they were the perfect game to schedule going into the playoffs. I’m pleased with the result.”
New Castle (17-2), seeded No. 2 in the upcoming WPIAL Class 5A playoffs, has won four games in a row. Seneca Valley (10-10) competes in Class 6A.
“I think for us, it’s not about talent, it’s about understanding what it takes to be a champion,” Blundo said. “They’re understanding it a little more each day. I like where we’re at. We’re looking for three good days of practice leading up to the playoff game.”
Wells was 9 of 18 from the floor, compared to 8 of 13 for Boice.
“Michael imposed his will on the blocks,” Blundo said. “When he got the ball down there, he just overwhelmed them with his strength.
“I thought he was pretty efficient; he’s a heck of a basketball player and he’s going to keep getting better.”
Wells had six rebounds and Boice added three boards with three assists.
“I thought Isaiah Boice really shot it well,” Blundo said. “His overall game keeps getting better. He gets out in the open court as well as anyone I’ve coached and he gets easy baskets.”
Blundo continued, “I thought Michael Graham and Jonathon Anderson played solid basketball.”
The ‘Canes never trailed and led 21-12 after one quarter and 41-26 at the half. New Castle was in cruise control going to the fourth quarter, holding a 64-44 advantage.
Donny Cade contributed 13 markers for the winners and Sheldon Cox added 12. Cade had eight rebounds, all in the first half, and Cox recorded five assists, four boards and three steals.
“I thought early in the game it was Donny Cade that got us going in the first half,” Blundo said. “He had some really great putbacks.
“Donny is playing his best basketball at the right time.”
New Castle will host the winner of Saturday’s No. 15 Plum-No. 18 West Allegheny matchup at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the opening round.
“This is a great opportunity for our guys,” Blundo said of the home playoff game. “I can’t imagine the last time we played a home playoff game.”
