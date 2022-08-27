Stacy Robinson is no longer just a first-year coach for New Castle High. He’s now simply a winning coach.
“I guess when you put it in that aspect it does feel pretty good,” Robinson said. “It’s just the first step on the road. We got a long journey ahead of us. We’ll be at work early in the morning trying to get better for next week.”
The Red Hurricane cruised to a 49-0 WPIAL nonconference win over Summit Academy on Friday at Taggart Stadium.
The first quarter of the game lasted 45 minutes and was dragged out due to a slew of penalties.
“It was painful to watch. We came out, listen, not to downgrade Summit Academy they were outmanned but I give them credit,” Robinson said. “The kids came and played hard, good football team, they’re going to give a lot of people trouble. We just weren’t executing. We made some dumb mistakes, but we started tightening things up.”
Malik Jefferson scored New Castle’s (1-0) first touchdown of the night with 5:57 remaining in the first quarter after rushing the ball three yards. Jefferson would score the second touchdown in the first quarter with another rush of six yards.
“It’s a great feeling,” Jefferson said. “I didn’t score any touchdowns last year so it feels great. We’re going to be more of a running team this year. We have great running backs so we’re going to be more of a rushing team this year.”
Kyrell Harris had an 18-yard pass to Tyler Leekins to grab the final touchdown of the first quarter.
“It was a great throw and a great catch,” Robinson said. “We got some football players we just got to make sure they can put the ball in the end zone.”
Robinson praised Harris for his first game as a varsity quarterback.
“He did good in his first start as a varsity quarterback,” Robinson said. “He was in control of the offense. I tell them people don’t know in the stands when things go wrong. It looks like the quarterback might’ve did something but they don’t know it might be a protection problem, any type of issue. He kept his composure and he did a good job.”
Harris was happy with the victory and commented on the offensive line.
“It felt good, but I felt like we could do better, but I’m excited about it,” Harris said. “They (the offensive line) gave me a lot of time, opened a lot of holes for my running backs and we just pushed it the whole time. We just need to be more locked in because we had a lot of mistakes and penalties.”
The Knights’ passing seemed out of sorts in the second quarter with eight incomplete passes while New Castle’s defense put pressure on them.
“We got to get better, we got to make plays,” Robinson said of the defense. “We’re facing a big-time coach next week with a big-time program. We have to make everything count. All the pieces matter, that’s our motto.”
Kaevon Gardner rushed for 21 yards to reach the end zone and then Bryce Wood would have an interception and grab a touchdown of his own for the ‘Canes in the second quarter.
Ameir Akins rushed for 26 yards to make the score 42-0 late in the first half.
Jefferson put up the longest rush of the game at 46 yards. He fell short right at the one-yard line to allow Harris to rush it in on the next play.
“I was just running trying to get a touchdown,” Jefferson said. “I was mad that I didn’t score but I got a couple of yards.”
Between the 46-yard rush and Harris’ touchdown, a Summit Academy player was injured on the field and was sent away in an ambulance after around 25 minutes. The officials decided on running the clock and not stopping the action except for the changing of the quarter.
For Robinson, there’s still a lot to work on and improve before the season ends.
“All aspects,” Robinson said on what needs improved. “We’ve got to get better. Offense, defensive, special teams. I think we had a block in the back that called a return back. Just little things like that.”
