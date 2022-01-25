The New Castle High boys basketball team built on a momentum in the first half and never lost the lead on Tuesday against Aliquippa.
The Red Hurricane cruised to a 86-45 nonsection victory against the Quips.
“I thought tonight we played well,” New Castle coach Ralph Blundo said. “I still go to look at the film before I can confirm that. I just thought we played well, I thought we did the little things right. I felt we guarded defensively, we talked and communicated, got out of the transition and made enough threes. Generally, I think I’m pleased and like I said when we see the film I’ll know for sure.”
The ‘Canes Michael Wells set the feel of the game, scoring a layup within the first 15 seconds of the first quarter. New Castle’s defensive pressure put them in a lead at the end of the first against Aliquippa, 25-7.
“I think that’s an athletic, competitive basketball team out there. It’s Aliquippa that’s all you need to know,” Blundo said. “I thought we played at a good level of intensity but intelligence at the same time. It got us some turnovers early, made some shots early and some good finishes early.
“Jonathan Anderson really got us going early in the game and I thought that was important.”
The ‘Canes (12-1) went into the second half with a 45-18 lead.
New Castle’s Nick Wallace would force the mercy rule clock in the third with 2:15 left.
“At that point you’re thinking about keeping your guys healthy while staying sharp,” Blundo said. “We just kind of want to get out of there healthy. I think we felt like we haven’t played a lot of complete games this year. Even some of the games that maybe we won by twenty, we felt like we played maybe a good half or good quarter or good two and half quarters and we wanted to play a complete basketball game.”
Wells paced the ‘Canes with 19 points. DaJaun Young and Isaiah Boice netted 18 and 17 points, respectively.
“It’s definitely easy with some of the guys I play with, they make it a lot easier on me,” Wells said. “We have a lot of guys that can bring the ball up the court and a lot of guys that can handle it whenever we’re getting pressure so it makes it a lot easier for me.
“I think we did a really good job communicating, it was one of our better games with communication this year.”
New Castle now holds a nine-game winning streak after the victory against Aliquippa (7-6).
“We just got to keep treating everyone like they are our best matchup,” Wells said. “Just go out and play every night because we know that anyone can win on any given night and every time we play we’re getting every teams best.”
