New Castle High’s boys basketball team tasted defeat for the first time this season Sunday.
The Red Hurricane was unable to close the gap late and suffered a 46-40 defeat to Pittsburgh Central Catholic in the “Clash at New Castle” Tournament at the Ne-Ca-Hi Field House.
“We knew we we’re playing a really good basketball team, a very physical, tough, really good defensive basketball team,” New Castle coach Ralph Blundo said. “We thought that the key offensively was that we had to execute and not settle. I felt like we settled a bit, at the same time, I didn’t feel like I pushed a single correct button offensively to give us some better opportunities to score the basketball.”
Michael Wells and Isaiah Boice led New Castle in total points, scoring 16 and 12, respectively.
The end of the first quarter saw Central Catholic take the lead, 11-8. The Vikings (3-0) pushed the lead to 20-13 at the break.
New Castle (3-1) grabbed the momentum in the third quarter to claim a 29-27 lead going to the fourth quarter.
“We have a tremendous amount of respect for New Castle, their program,” Central Catholic coach Brian Urso said. “Coach Blundo and I go back many, many years. I respect him tremendously, I told him three years ago when I got this job that we’re trying to become what they are.
“Any time you come up here and beat New Castle in New Castle it’s a tremendous win. Our guys played extremely hard...it showed for the win.”
A back-and-forth bout would ensue in the fourth quarter and fouls made by the ‘Canes led to their loss.
“When you’re in a close game you have to be better at the free-throw line and we have been better, but we weren’t good tonight,” Blundo said. “I think we missed six or seven in a row down the stretch, when you lose you need to talk about our engagement when we’re practicing and how focused we really are when we’re shooting them.”
Central Catholic’s Dante DePante and Debaba Tshiebwe would have a combined total of 18 free throws, making 15 in the fourth quarter.
“We didn’t play all week, so we practiced all week and free throws were a huge piece, because we knew that against New Castle they’re tough, they’re physical, they’re scrappy and a game will be decided on the foul line,” Urso said. “Our guys shot, I bet you each, over one hundred free throws this week in practice and it showed off in the fourth quarter.”
The free-throw shooting was pivotal for Central Catholic in walking out with the win.
“When you lose a close game it’s typically to little things and that was the case tonight,” Blundo said. “It’s a combination of things, our cuts have to be a little harder, your screens have to be more precise, your passes have to be to the outside hand, your rip throughs have to be at the correct time and obviously you got to make free throws and finish layups.
“You can’t accept boxouts offensively and you can’t miss boxouts defensively so it’s a combination of things.”
