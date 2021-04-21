The New Castle and Shenango high track and field teams won section titles Tuesday.
The Red Hurricane defeated Ambridge 123-26 and Quaker Valley 108-41 to claim its fifth consecutive section title.
The meet was held on the Bridgers’ home track.
New Castle improved to 7-0 in league play and 10-0 overall. The ‘Canes also claimed crowns in 2016, ‘17, ‘18 and ‘19, with the 2020 season canceled due to the pandemic. They now have won 53 dual meets in a row and haven’t lost a section meet since April 2015.
The ‘Canes won all but four events against Quaker Valley. New Castle followed that up by capturing 17 total events against Ambridge.
The Wildcats topped Mohawk (96-56) and Neshannock (123-21).
The meet was contested on the Wildcats’ home track.
Shenango won 16 events against the Lancers.
