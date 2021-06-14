Two Lawrence County baseball teams will compete for a berth in the state championship.
Neither team will have to leave the county to do so.
The New Castle and Shenango high baseball teams will play Monday in their respective classification in the PIAA semifinals at Neshannock High High School.
The Red Hurricane will meet Montour at 4 p.m. in a Class 4A clash. The Wildcats will battle Serra Catholic in the nightcap at 6:30 p.m.
Monday’s winners will advance to the state championship game on Friday at Penn State University.
New Castle (16-9) is 1-2 this year against its WPIAL Section 2 rivals — Montour. The Spartans (17-6) defeated the ‘Canes in section play, 3-0 and 6-4. New Castle, however, got a measure of revenge by capturing the program’s first WPIAL championship, 5-0, in the title tilt over Montour.
“We know each other pretty well,” ‘Canes coach Bill Cook said. “We expect they will come out with a few different things up their sleeves, and we will do the same thing.
“It will be a great game. Both are great programs with great athletes.”
Shenango (22-2) will put its 20-game winning streak on the line against the Eagles (21-4).
“They’re a good baseball team,” Wildcats coach Larry Kelly said. “They play fundamentally sound baseball; they’re a lot like us.”
This is the first appearance in the PIAA semifinals for New Castle. The ‘Canes defeated Harbor Creek (14-3) and Eastern York (4-1) in the state playoffs to reach the Final Four.
“It’s definitely a special moment,” Cook said. “We’re living it up right now. We talk about it, but we go on with our daily routine.
“We’re taking this as just another game. That’s basically how we’re looking at it. We’re just taking it all in. After everything is all said and done, we’ll sit down as a team and reflect on the season. But we’re focused on Montour right now.”
Cook welcomes a short bus trip in the county. Last week, his team played at Mount Aloysius College, in Cresson, which is over two hours one way.
“We’re pretty fortunate to play here because it’s in our home town,” Cook said. “As far as anything else goes, it’s another game at a baseball field. I think the atmosphere will be intense. That’s big for us as far as our following.”
Cook will give the ball to sophomore Anthony Miller in the semifinals. Miller, a Notre Dame recruit, is 8-1 with a save in nine starts. He has a 1.70 earned run average, with 15 walks and 66 strikeouts. Miller has thrown a no-hitter as well.
Miller also is batting .417.
“What he has done is amazing,” Cook said of Miller. “He is not pitching like a 10th-grader. Anthony is one of a kind. He has come out and displayed dominance every time he has pitched.
Miller’s lone loss came in the 6-4 setback to the Spartans.
Senior Logan Gibson leads the ‘Canes in batting at .443. Donny Cade paces the team in power with four home runs. He is batting .355 as well.
“He’s been very clutch these past few games,” Cook said of Gibson. “Donny has been an animal at the plate. He has improved so much throughout the year. Each game, he gets better.”
Rocco Bernadina, a Kent State University recruit, is batting .420 with three home runs.
“Rocco is very powerful and he makes things happen,” Cook said.
Shenango is in the PIAA playoffs for the first time since 2003. Ellwood City Lincoln, the eventual Class 2A champion, topped the Wildcats in the opening round of the state playoffs that season, 2-0.
“It’s very exciting,” Kelly said of reaching the state semifinals. “The kids are ready. Our kids believe they have what it takes to play Friday.”
Shane Cato will get the start on the mound for the Wildcats. Cato is 9-1 in 13 appearances, 12 of which are starts, with four complete games. He has 83 strikeouts and 23 walks in 64 1/3 innings pitched and a 3.16 ERA.
“Shane is the lead dog. He determines the speed of our sled,” Kelly said. “I expect a great effort from Shane.
“If I’m going into battle, if I need someone to pull our sled into Penn State, it’s Shane Cato. The moment is never too big for him.”
Kelly also is looking forward to playing at Neshannock.
“It was a surprise,” he said of the game’s venue. “It’s always nice to play at home.”
Cato also gets it done at the plate, posting a team-best .483 batting average. He also has 10 doubles, two home runs and 31 RBIs.
Tyler Kamerer is next with a .421 average. He has five doubles, including team-highs in home runs (3) and RBIs (32).
“Shane doesn’t make outs,” Kelly said. “You have to throw the ball over the plate. He’ll take a walk if you don’t. If you do, he hits it hard.
“Tyler has bat speed that is not often seen in a high school player.”
