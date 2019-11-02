BELLE VERNON — Frigid temperatures set in Friday night, but New Castle’s football team didn’t exactly enjoy its trip to “The Beach.”
Belle Vernon posted a 49-6 win over the Red Hurricane in a WPIAL Class 4A playoff game at James Weir Stadium, known as “The Beach” because of its unique, gold-colored artificial turf.
The Leopards (9-1) meet South Fayette (10-1), a 52-0 winner over West Mifflin, in next Friday’s semifinals.
“Everything has been predicated off getting back to where we were last year,” Belle Vernon coach Matt Humbert said. “It’s been tough and a struggle, but we are there. Everything is on the table and we have to do something with it.”
New Castle, which ended its season at 6-5, struck first. After punting on its first possession, Sheldon Cox got the ball right back for the ’Canes when he pounced on a fumble on Belle Vernon’s first play. New Castle made it hurt, too, as the team marched the ball 57 yards for a score. Demetris McKnight scampered in from the 9 for a 6-0 lead with 6:42 left in the quarter.
The Leopards got a spark when they recovered a New Castle fumble late in the quarter. They drove it 39 yards for the score. Hunter Ruokonen took a short pass, shed three tacklers and raced 19 yards for a 7-6 lead with 10:21 remaining in the second quarter.
“Momentum-wise, we’re resilient. If we get punched in the face and our backs are against the wall, we’ll find a way to come back. There’s no doubt about that,” Humbert said. “But, it was a little uneasy feeling when we fumbled on that first run. I think it made the kids reset a little bit and I think that led to the final result.”
Belle Vernon scored on its next two possessions of the quarter, including a four-play drive that ended with Nolan Labuda’s 45-yard TD catch with 1:12 left. It gave the team a 21-6 lead at halftime.
“You never know when a big play will happen and they made one there,” New Castle coach Joe Cowart said. “We have to respond; we have to do a better job responding and keeping the fight. There are peaks and valleys throughout the game, but I thought we didn’t, maybe, handle the valleys as a championship program does and it showed on the scoreboard.
“We were trying to do everything we could early. We had plenty of opportunities in the first half; we just had to take advantage. But, tip your cap to them because they’re such a solid program and they have a great defense and Coach Humbert does a great job.”
It was all Belle Vernon in the second half. The team entered the contest with the WPIAL’s No. 2 scoring offense (49.0 points per game). Ruokonen’s 93-yard interception return for a touchdown late in the third quarter enacted the mercy rule. The team equaled its scoring average with a touchdown in the final stanza.
For New Castle, it was the team’s seventh playoff appearance in a row.
“We have to take that next step forward and go to the drawing board in the offseason and figure how playoff appearances start to turn into playoff wins,” Cowart said. “We thank our seniors. We’re so proud of our seniors that were here for four years and went to the playoffs four times. What a great group. I love them and I am proud of them. I look forward to watching them take their next steps in their lives.”
McKnight, a senior, led the team with 161 yards rushing on 33 carries.
