New Castle coach Ralph Blundo reacts after a play during the second half of Wednesday’s WPIAL Class 4A semifinal game against Belle Vernon at North Allegheny High School.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle's Sheldon Cox shoots a 3-pointer during a WPIAL Class 4A semifinal game against Belle Vernon at North Allegheny High School.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle's Michael Graham goes up for a shot during a WPIAL Class 4A semifinal game against Belle Vernon at North Allegheny High School.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle coach Ralph Blundo speaks with an official during a WPIAL Class 4A semifinal game against Belle Vernon at North Allegheny High School.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
Isaiah Boice shoots a free throw to complete a three-point play and give New Castle a 46-45 lead with 3:22 remaining in the fourth quarter.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle's Donny Cade dribbles to the basket during a WPIAL Class 4A semifinal game against Belle Vernon at North Allegheny High School.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle’s Sheldon Cox goes up for a shot during a WPIAL Class 4A semifinal game against Belle Vernon at North Allegheny High School.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle’s Michael Wells dribbles up the floor during a WPIAL Class 4A semifinal game against Belle Vernon at North Allegheny High School.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
WEXFORD — The New Castle High basketball team’s reign atop the WPIAL’s Class 4A classification came to a screeching, abrupt end Wednesday night.
The Red Hurricane, the three-time defending district champion, went scoreless the final 3:22 of regulation as Belle Vernon finished the game on an 11-0 run and advanced to its first district championship contest since 1978 with a 56-46 semifinal win at North Allegheny High School. New Castle shot just 18 for 69 (26 percent) from the floor and an abysmal 7 for 44 (15 percent) from 3-point distance.
“The biggest thing was that we’re obviously disappointed, but we have to understand how to handle losing just like you have to handle winning,” New Castle coach Ralph Blundo said. “It’s no one’s fault. The ball didn’t go in enough. I think it’s important to handle it right and they will.”
After trailing since the first quarter, New Castle finally broke through when freshman Isaiah Boice was fouled after scoring a basket and converted the three-point play to give the ‘Canes a 46-45 lead. It was the last points New Castle would score in the game.
“We got consecutive stops and then they got a big, huge offensive rebound that was a bit of a gut-punch,” Blundo said of Thomas Hepple’s putback to give Belle Vernon a 47-46 lead. “That hurt. We don’t score on the other end and they go up three. We had opportunities, but it just didn’t go in. Sometimes the ball doesn’t go in. That’s the tough unknown of sports. That’s why we don’t worry about it that much and don’t talk about it that much because it’s not really a controllable. The other things are. We did some controllable things wrong tonight and in a close game, we paid the price.”
Losing by seven at halftime, New Castle came out of the locker room firing, ripping off six straight points and forcing Belle Vernon coach Joe Salvino into a timeout. The two teams traded baskets the rest of the third quarter before junior Sheldon Cox nailed a 3-pointer to get within one at 40-39 to end the frame.
In the fourth, Boice went on a personal 5-0 run as the ‘Canes took the lead. However, turnovers and missed shots for New Castle turned into free throws and layups for Belle Vernon, which capitalized the victory with a slam dunk at the buzzer for the final score.
Story continues below video
New Castle’s Michael Wells scored a team-high 18 points to go along with eight rebounds. Boice added 14 and Cox had 10. Donny Cade scored four points off the bench, secured 13 rebounds, including nine on the offensive glass.
1 of 21
New Castle coach Ralph Blundo reacts after a play during the second half of Wednesday's WPIAL Class 4A semifinal game against Belle Vernon at North Allegheny High School.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle's Sheldon Cox goes up for a shot during a WPIAL Class 4A semifinal game against Belle Vernon at North Allegheny High School.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle cheerleaders during a WPIAL Class 4A semifinal game against Belle Vernon at North Allegheny High School.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle's Sheldon Cox shoots a 3-pointer during a WPIAL Class 4A semifinal game against Belle Vernon at North Allegheny High School.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle students cheer during a WPIAL Class 4A semifinal game against Belle Vernon at North Allegheny High School.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle students cheer during a WPIAL Class 4A semifinal game against Belle Vernon at North Allegheny High School.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle students cheer during a WPIAL Class 4A semifinal game against Belle Vernon at North Allegheny High School.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle's Michael Graham passes the ball during a WPIAL Class 4A semifinal game against Belle Vernon at North Allegheny High School.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle coach Ralph Blundo speaks with an official during a WPIAL Class 4A semifinal game against Belle Vernon at North Allegheny High School.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle's Isaiah Carter goes up for a rebound during a WPIAL Class 4A semifinal game against Belle Vernon at North Allegheny High School.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle's Donny Cade dribbles to the basket during a WPIAL Class 4A semifinal game against Belle Vernon at North Allegheny High School.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle's Michael Graham goes up for a shot during a WPIAL Class 4A semifinal game against Belle Vernon at North Allegheny High School.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle's Donny Cade speaks with assistant coach Billy Humphrey.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle's Michael Wells dribbles up the floor during a WPIAL Class 4A semifinal game against Belle Vernon at North Allegheny High School.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
Isaiah Carter puts up a shot.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle coach Ralph Blundo wipes up a wet spot with a towel during Wednesday's WPIAL Class 4A semifinal game against Belle Vernon at North Allegheny High School.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle students cheer during a WPIAL Class 4A semifinal game against Belle Vernon at North Allegheny High School.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle students cheer during a WPIAL Class 4A semifinal game against Belle Vernon at North Allegheny High School.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle's Donny Cade shoots a 3-pointer.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle students cheer during a WPIAL Class 4A semifinal game against Belle Vernon at North Allegheny High School.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
Boys basketball | New Castle vs. Belle Vernon
1 of 21
New Castle coach Ralph Blundo reacts after a play during the second half of Wednesday's WPIAL Class 4A semifinal game against Belle Vernon at North Allegheny High School.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle's Sheldon Cox goes up for a shot during a WPIAL Class 4A semifinal game against Belle Vernon at North Allegheny High School.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle cheerleaders during a WPIAL Class 4A semifinal game against Belle Vernon at North Allegheny High School.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle's Sheldon Cox shoots a 3-pointer during a WPIAL Class 4A semifinal game against Belle Vernon at North Allegheny High School.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle students cheer during a WPIAL Class 4A semifinal game against Belle Vernon at North Allegheny High School.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle students cheer during a WPIAL Class 4A semifinal game against Belle Vernon at North Allegheny High School.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle students cheer during a WPIAL Class 4A semifinal game against Belle Vernon at North Allegheny High School.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle's Michael Graham passes the ball during a WPIAL Class 4A semifinal game against Belle Vernon at North Allegheny High School.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle coach Ralph Blundo speaks with an official during a WPIAL Class 4A semifinal game against Belle Vernon at North Allegheny High School.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle's Isaiah Carter goes up for a rebound during a WPIAL Class 4A semifinal game against Belle Vernon at North Allegheny High School.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle's Donny Cade dribbles to the basket during a WPIAL Class 4A semifinal game against Belle Vernon at North Allegheny High School.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle's Michael Graham goes up for a shot during a WPIAL Class 4A semifinal game against Belle Vernon at North Allegheny High School.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle's Donny Cade speaks with assistant coach Billy Humphrey.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle's Michael Wells dribbles up the floor during a WPIAL Class 4A semifinal game against Belle Vernon at North Allegheny High School.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
Isaiah Carter puts up a shot.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle coach Ralph Blundo wipes up a wet spot with a towel during Wednesday's WPIAL Class 4A semifinal game against Belle Vernon at North Allegheny High School.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle students cheer during a WPIAL Class 4A semifinal game against Belle Vernon at North Allegheny High School.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle students cheer during a WPIAL Class 4A semifinal game against Belle Vernon at North Allegheny High School.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle's Donny Cade shoots a 3-pointer.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle students cheer during a WPIAL Class 4A semifinal game against Belle Vernon at North Allegheny High School.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
Salvino, in his second year after coaching 34 years at Monessen, said his teams’ 3-2 zone tried to push New Castle farther away from 3-point line.
“New Castle is New Castle,” Salvino said. “They’re good regardless. You don’t have to win championships to see how good that team is. To get back to the Pete (Peterson Events Center) with this group, this is my second year at Belle Vernon, I told them at the beginning that I thought we had something special and they showed me that they do.”
Belle Vernon will play Highlands, a 54-45 winner over Blackhawk in Wednesday’s other semifinal, in the Class 4A title game 1 p.m. Saturday at the University of Pittsburgh’s Petersen Events Center. New Castle will be idle until next weekend’s state tournament.
Pete Sirianni is the News' digital editor. Previously, he worked at The Bradford (Pa.) Era. Sirianni is a 2016 IUP graduate, earning a degree in journalism and public relations. Contact him at psirianni@ncnewsonline.com or on Twitter at @PeterSirianni.
Doris Lillian Pink Miller, 84, of Harmony passed away at West Penn Hospital on Feb. 24, 2020. Memorial service will be held 1:30 p.m. Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Zion Lutheran Church, 557 Perry Highway, Harmony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.