New Castle's Michael Graham shoots a 3-pointer during a home game against Moon.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle's Donny Cade goes up for a layup during a home game against Moon.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
The New Castle High boys basketball team dialed up the defense Friday night.
The Red Hurricane didn’t allow a field goal until 9:22 into the contest en route to a 60-28 WPIAL Section 2-5A win over Moon at the Ne-Ca-Hi Field House.
New Castle (4-0 section, 6-0 overall) forced 16 turnovers, 11 of which came in the first quarter, as the hosts built a 25-2 lead.
“I think we did what we had to do out of the gate,” ‘Canes coach Ralph Blundo said. “We were playing an extremely young team. We did what we had to do and we were able to work on some things.”
The Tigers are now 0-4, 0-6.
New Castle scored the first 10 points of the game. Moon didn’t score its first field goal until 6:38 remained in the first half.
“We were able to generate some turnovers and overwhelm them a little bit with our length and athletic ability,” Blundo said.
Story continues below video
Sheldon Cox recorded team-highs of 11 points and 11 rebounds for New Castle. Michael Graham chipped in with 10 markers and seven assists.
“Sheldon did a nice job tonight,” Blundo said. “He got to the hoop and rebounded the basketball.
“He’s treasuring every moment out there. He knows what the possibilities were and he wants to make it count.”
New Castle returns to action at 6 p.m. Saturday when it hosts Lincoln Park. It will mark the first time this season the ‘Canes will play on consecutive nights.
“Six-(foot)-eight, 6-7, 6-5, 6-3. They have size and they know how to play,” Blundo said of Lincoln Park. “The guys love playing basketball. In most cases, practice is a little more difficult than the games.”
New Castle's Sheldon Cox goes up for a layup during a home game against Moon.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle's Sheldon Cox looks for a teammate during a home game against Moon.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle's Andrae Jackson drives to the basket during a home game against Moon.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle's Donny Cade shoots a 3-pointer during a home game against Moon.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle's Donny Cade shoots a 3-pointer during a home game against Moon.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle coach Ralph Blundo during a home game against Moon.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle's Donny Cade goes up for a layup during a home game against Moon.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle's Donny Cade goes up for a layup during a home game against Moon.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle's Isaiah Boice sets up the offense during a home game against Moon.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle's Jonathon Anderson dribbles to the basket during a home game against Moon.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle's Jonathon Anderson passes to a teammate during a home game against Moon.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle's Michael Graham shoots a 3-pointer during a home game against Moon.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
