The calendar has officially flipped to a new month and a new year.
It can mean one important thing in high school basketball circles — January is here and with it the opening of section play.
The New Castle High boys basketball team tips off league play at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday when it travels to Moon for a WPIAL Section 2-5A matchup. It’s the league lidlifter for both teams.
The Red Hurricane is 4-1 overall, while the Tigers are 3-5.
“They’re a much different basketball team this year. They’re a more physical team,” New Castle coach Ralph Blundo said of Moon. “They have more belief in what they are doing.
“As always, a section game on the road will be a challenge. We need to have a good day of practice on Monday.”
Moon was 3-16 last year. The Tigers dropped both matchups to New Castle, 60-28 and 71-48.
Moon is coming off a split in its own holiday tournament, defeating Seton-La Salle (59-51), before falling to Seneca Valley (40-39). Blundo isn’t concerned that his team has played three fewer games than the Tigers entering Tuesday’s tilt.
“Because this is a veteran group, typically we have seven games in by now,” Blundo said. “But because it’s a veteran group, there’s no difference.”
New Castle won its lone game last week, a 61-37 decision over Beaver Falls, in the C.J. Betters Tournament. The ‘Canes’ clash with Ambridge was canceled because of COVID in the Bridgers’ program.
“We got a game in on the 28th,” Blundo said. “But, we were dealing with some health issues ourselves. That cancelation gave us some time to heal up.”
ON THE SIDELINE
Blundo was away from the program for some time as he was in COVID quarantine, missing the win over Beaver Falls on Dec. 28.
“I’m doing fine and all of our guys are doing better,” Blundo said. “COVID wasn’t necessarily the issue for everyone. We had some sniffles, stomach virus, things like that. But, we’re heading in the right direction.”
Assistant coaches Jason Doneluck, Bill Humphrey and Daniel Minenok directed the practices and preparation in Blundo’s absence. Doneluck served as the team’s coach in the Beaver Falls matchup.
“I handed everything over to my assistants. I wasn’t anxious about it at all,” Blundo said. “I trust those guys completely.
“They took care of things like how we want to game plan and manage a game. It’s difficult to be at home watching. But, at the same time, with Jason Doneluck at the helm and with the guys helping him, I knew everything would be fine.”
Blundo also said things are trending in the right direction as far as the team’s health overall.
“We’re all doing much better and we’re in a good place,” Blundo said. “We should be at full strength on Tuesday.”
WHAT’S WORKING
New Castle was active defensively in the win over the Tigers.
“I thought we got a lot of deflections and our hands on a lot of balls in that game,” Blundo said. “We got some easy buckets on the other end.
“Those easy buckets are difference makers. Those are something we didn’t get against Central Catholic and our score total is an indicator of that. We also got some opportunities for other kids to play, too.”
Central Catholic handed the ‘Canes their lone loss, 46-40, on Dec. 19.
WHAT NEEDS HELP
New Castle is averaging 65.6 points a game, which is second in the section behind West Allegheny (78.1). The ‘Canes, though, are averaging just 50.5 points a game in their last two contests, posting a 1-1 record.
“We’re now starting to shoot it better; have an outstanding shooting team,” Blundo said. “We’re getting offensive rebounding at a high rate and teams aren’t scoring at a high rate.
“We have to be a little more efficient offensively and score at a higher clip.”
STOCK UP
DaJaun Young, a 6-foot-2 guard/forward and Kennedy Catholic transfer, has scored 41 points in five games. He scored a season-best 13 markers in the win over Beaver Falls.
“It was good to see DaJaun Young having success. I thought he played well against Beaver Falls,” Blundo said. “He did some really good things and he showed glimpses of what he’s capable of doing.
DaJaun is working hard and it’s interesting to see just how good he can be.”
STARS OF TOMORROW
New Castle’s seventh- and eighth-grade teams both won the Neshannock Christmas Tournament.
“It was a great tournament with great competition,” eighth-grade coach Brian Rice said. “Mohawk, Hickory, Neshannock all competed. It was great competition for the seventh and eighth graders.
“The success of our program is due in large part to the feeder program we have had for a long time. That was a big contributor to our success.”
Rice noted that eighth grader Damian Harrison “played tremendous games, especially the last game in particular. He scored about 23 points in the last game against Hickory in the championship.”
New Castle topped Neshannock to reach the championship game. Harrison made two key free throws to seal the semifinal win.
Noreaga Jackson and Lucas Minenok excelled for the seventh grade team, according to Rice.
The ‘Canes’ seventh- and eighth-grade squads both went 4-0 at the Neshannock Tournament. New Castle’s eighth graders are 8-1 and the seventh grade team is 7-1. The seventh-grade squad is coached by Richie Bostic, but Daniel Minenok served as the team’s coach for the tournament.
WHAT HE SAID
“When your best player is Michael Wells and he’s doing the little things better than anyone else, that’s when you can be really, really good. Right now, he’s doing that,” Blundo said.
SMOOTH SAILING
Despite Blundo being away from the program, nothing was out of place.
“They were locked in and focused,” Doneluck said. “Regardless of who is there and who is not there, they understand that the standard is the standard and they have to play to that.
“I though they were mentally focused and displayed great energy. Overall, I was really pleased with their mental toughness.”
New Castle was in charge from the start in the win over Beaver Falls under Doneluck’s direction at the C.J. Betters Tournament. The ‘Canes raced to a 10-2 lead and an 18-8 margin after one quarter.
“I thought they played well. We’re always looking for more, though,” Doneluck said. “We’re so demanding of the kids.
“We try to focus where we can be better. I was pleased with their effort. We had some mental lapses, which is to be expected. We weren’t shooting it really well before that game. We knocked some shots down early against Beaver Falls. Michael Wells on the defensive end took a huge charge early in the game and that set the tone.”
The ‘Canes routinely build for their playoff run by making great strides during the holiday break.
“We may we need a few more practices to see our improvement,” Doneluck said of the break. “It’s still early in the year and kids are finding their way.
“Michael Graham is playing off the ball. Jonathon Anderson is our point guard and he’s playing well. DaJaun Young is new to the team and he’s still finding his way. Cahmari Perkins is starting to come into his own; he’s playing better and better and he has a ton of potential. Andrae Jackson is in that mix, and Chris Hood gave us some good minutes off the bench against Beaver Falls.”
Graham was sick and missed the Beaver Falls game. Young started in his place, according to Doneluck.
“We’re trying to keep everyone staying healthy the best we can,” Doneluck said. “It’s tough right now. Our main focus is keeping everyone healthy and taking it one day at a time.”
