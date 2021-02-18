The New Castle High boys basketball team nailed down at least a share of the section championship Wednesday night.
But it wasn’t easy.
The Red Hurricane trailed by at least 14 points in the second quarter before rallying for a 55-39 WPIAL Section 2-5A home win over South Fayette.
New Castle (9-1 section, 14-2 overall) can win the league title outright if the Lions (2-4, 6-7) can knock off Chartiers Valley (8-1, 16-1) on Friday. The Colts will share the section title if they top South Fayette.
“The best you can do is be section champions,” ‘Canes coach Ralph Blundo said. “To get that win and a section championship meant a lot to these guys.
“We didn’t win the league title last year and it mattered to them, they wanted to win the championship. They certainly played like it in the second half.”
New Castle went on a 17-0 run in the second half to claim the lead for good. A 3-pointer by Michael Wells with 5:35 to go in the fourth period put the hosts in front to stay at 39-36.
“We were finishing around the hoop and that helped us get into our fullcourt press,” Blundo said. “We made a couple shots and got some turnovers; the momentum was in our favor.”
New Castle trailed 15-8 after the first quarter and 24-15 at the half. The ‘Canes were down 24-10 in the second quarter.
“South Fayette was playing well,” Blundo said of the first half. “We weren’t playing with much purpose on offense and defense.
“We weren’t cutting hard enough, there wasn’t enough pressure on the ball. We weren’t scoring the basketball. When we’re not scoring, it’s bleeding our energy defensively. Sometimes you’re going to go multiple possessions without the ball going in. You still have to play on the other end with great passion and intensity.”
New Castle was coming off a 77-59 home loss to Chartiers Valley.
“Generally the last half of section play is much more difficult. It’s very difficult,” Blundo said.
Wells led the ‘Canes with 16 points and Isaiah Boice was next with 12. Sheldon Cox contributed 11 markers.
“He was really good in the second half,” Blundo said of Wells. “He got us going out of the gate with a couple of good drives and finishes.
“He’s really hard to handle when he gets a head of steam; it really invigorated us.”
Brandon Jakiela tossed in 12 points to lead South Fayette.
New Castle returns to action at 5 p.m. Saturday when it hosts Montour in nonsection play.
