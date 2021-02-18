By Ron Poniewasz Jr.
New Castle News
The New Castle High boys basketball team nailed down at least a share of the section championship Wednesday night.
But it wasn’t easy.
The Red Hurricane trailed by at least 14 points in the second quarter before rallying for a 55-39 WPIAL Section 2-5A home win over South Fayette.
New Castle (9-1 section, 14-2 overall) can win the league title outright if the Lions (2-4, 6-7) can knock off Chartiers Valley (8-1, 16-1) on Friday. The Colts will share the section title if they top South Fayette.
“The best you can do is be section champions,” ‘Canes coach Ralph Blundo said. “To get that win and a section championship meant a lot to these guys.
“We didn’t win the league title last year and it mattered to them, they wanted to win the championship. They certainly played like it in the second half.”
New Castle went on a 17-0 run in the second half to claim the lead for good. A 3-pointer by Michael Wells with 5:35 to go in the fourth period put the hosts in front to stay at 39-36.
“We were finishing around the hoop and that helped us get into our fullcourt press,” Blundo said. “We made a couple shots and got some turnovers; the momentum was in our favor.”
New Castle trailed 15-8 after the first quarter and 24-15 at the half. The ‘Canes were down 24-10 in the second quarter.
“South Fayette was playing well,” Blundo said of the first half. “We weren’t playing with much purpose on offense and defense.
“We weren’t cutting hard enough, there wasn’t enough pressure on the ball. We weren’t scoring the basketball. When we’re not scoring, it’s bleeding our energy defensively. Sometimes you’re going to go multiple possessions without the ball going in. You still have to play on the other end with great passion and intensity.”
New Castle was coming off a 77-59 home loss to Chartiers Valley.
“Generally the last half of section play is much more difficult. It’s very difficult,” Blundo said.
Wells led the ‘Canes with 16 points and Isaiah Boice was next with 12. Sheldon Cox contributed 11 markers.
“He was really good in the second half,” Blundo said of Wells. “He got us going out of the gate with a couple of good drives and finishes.
“He’s really hard to handle when he gets a head of steam; it really invigorated us.”
Brandon Jakiela tossed in 12 points to lead South Fayette.
New Castle returns to action at 5 p.m. Saturday when it hosts Montour in nonsection play.
Neshannock 69,
Mohawk 36
The Lancers nailed down the Section 1-3A championship outright with a victory over the Warriors.
“To win the section outright, I’m very happy for our players,” Neshannock coach John Corey said. “We were hoping to get it Tuesday (against Beaver Falls), but we’re happy to get it Wednesday.
“It’s a great experience. We had a good vibe coming into the game and I felt really confident with where we were mentally.”
The Lancers (9-1, 14-1) buried a school-record 18 3-pointers, including nine in the second quarter to account for all 27 of the team’s points in the period. Neshannock netted 12 trifectas in the opening half.
The Lancers led 14-9 after one stanza and 41-17 at the half.
“We missed some shots early,” Corey said. “Once a couple started falling, a lot more followed.
“I felt we may have been pressing a little too much in the first quarter. I told them to relax.
“I’m proud of our effort tonight.”
Liam Kosior scored 15 points to pace Neshannock and Johnpaul Mozzocio was next with 12. Russell Kwiat and Mike Sopko recorded 11 markers apiece for the victors. Sopko also pulled down eight rebounds.
Jay Wrona recorded 14 points for Mohawk (1-9, 3-13).
Union 46,
Nazareth Prep 35
The Scotties picked up their third consecutive victory with a Section 1-1A road win over the Saints. The game was played at A Giving Heart, which is a community center in Pittsburgh.
It also marked the second straight game Tyler Staub played for Union. Staub sat out the start of the year while recovering from a football injury, followed by a quarantine period.
Staub tossed in seven points for the Scotties in the win.
“It was a good team win tonight,” Union coach Mark Stanley said. “Getting Tyler back helps quite a bit, too; he’s a regular.
“We’ve played without him all year. I like where we’re at right now as a team.”
The Scotties (6-2, 6-3) held a 9-6 lead after the first quarter and pushed it to 20-13 at the half. Union carried a 36-22 margin into the fourth quarter.
Anthony Stanley, a son of the coach, posted 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Scotties. He scored six pivotal points in the fourth frame to counter a run that Nazareth Prep made in an attempt to get back in the game.
Matthew Stanley, also a son of the coach, led Union with 15 points. Mark Stanley, a son of the coach, contributed eight markers and a team-best 12 rebounds.
“We started off a little sluggish,” Coach Mark Stanley said. “Anthony picked us up in the fourth quarter.
“We have different guys doing different things for us every night and that’s great to see.”
Anthony Jagers recorded a game-high 18 points for Nazareth Prep (2-4, 3-10).
Mars 65,
Shenango 48
The Wildcats battled but fell short in dropping a nonsection road verdict to the Planets.
Ryan Lenhart recorded 10 points to pace Shenango (11-7) and Vince Sibeto was next with nine.
The Class 2A Wildcats were down 17-14 after the first quarter and 38-27 at the half.
Mars, a Class 5A school, is now 12-1.
“We knew it would be a good test at their place,” Shenango coach Bob McQuiston said. “That’s the type of competition you want to see. That’s a good, physical team. If you can take something away from it, it’s a good game for us.”
Girls
Quaker Valley 51,
New Castle 21
Neena Flora netted 11 points for the Lady ‘Canes in a Section 2-4A road defeat to the Lady Quakers.
Aayanni Hudson chipped in with nine tallies for New Castle (2-7, 4-7).
Quaker Valley (8-2, 10-4) opened up a 16-2 lead after one quarter and increased it to 31-8 at the break.
Laurel 52,
Seneca Valley 47
The Lady Spartans held on for a nonsection road win over the Lady Raiders.
Laurel (12-2) broke a 15-15 tie after one quarter by forging a 22-19 halftime buffer. The Lady Spartans went up 36-28 going to the fourth period.
Reese Bintrim paced Laurel with 14 points and 10 rebounds, while Regan Atkins was next with 12 tallies and 10 boards. Lucia Lombardo added 10 markers.
Danielle Pontius handed out seven assists for the winners.
“Reese had a huge game for us,” Laurel coach Matt Stebbins said. “She got us started early and was consistent the entire game; great game on both ends.
“Johnna Hill had a big second half for us off the bench. It was a great team win over a (Class) 6A team on the road.”
Karns City 28,
Wilmington 20
The Lady Greyhounds’ rally fell short in a District 10, nonregion home loss to Karns City.
Wilmington (1-13) fell behind 11-3 after the first quarter and trailed 13-3 in the second quarter before cutting the deficit to 16-11 at the break.
“We really battled; we chipped away,” Lady Greyhounds coach Mike Jeckavitch said. “I liked the way our girls battled throughout the game.”
Renee Ealy scored eight points to lead Wilmington. Maelee Whiting pulled down a team-best 10 rebounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.