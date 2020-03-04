Former New Castle High School and University of Pittsburgh star basketball player Lorri Johnson died Wednesday.
The news was confirmed by her family to the New Castle News.
Johnson graduated from the Lawrence County Career and Technical Center in 1986, but played for New Castle. She ended her time in a Lady 'Canes jersey by becoming Lawrence County's all-time leading scorer among girls basketball players — and at the time, second only behind Wampum's Don Hennon for most by a boys or girls player — with a school-record 2,110 points. She is now second on the all-time scoring list.
She then moved on to Pitt, where she continued to shine on the hardwood. She scored 2,312 points for the Panthers, still the most points by a men's or women's player at the school. Playing in 113 games from 1987-91, she averaged 20.5 points per game and also grabbed 908 career rebounds, which ranks eighth in the women's basketball record books.
In January 2019, she was honored as the first Pitt women's basketball player to have her jersey retired.
Johnson holds the Pitt school record for points in a game after a 45-point outburst against Kent State in 1990. Her 266 total field goals during the 1988-89 season also remains a Pitt standard. Johnson was a three-time All-Big East honoree (1989-91), including two first-team nods.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.