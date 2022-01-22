New Castle entered Friday’s nonsection showcase game against Imani Christian Academy with a significant height disadvantage then proceeded to have one of its worst shooting nights of the year.
How did the Red Hurricane still pull out a 55-42 win at Geneva College? Hustle, transition points and the ability to force Imani Christian into a whopping 32 turnovers.
“Playing against 6-11 and 6-8 — and 6-11 and 6-8 that can play with skill — your fight has to be overwhelming,” New Castle coach Ralph Blundo said. “Your will has to be overwhelming to have a chance to beat teams like that. You have to defend at an extraordinarily high level. I thought tonight we did a good job of keeping guys in front and winning the 50-50 ball battle — the loose ones we came up with.”
A Michael Wells dunk just before halftime sent New Castle into the locker room with a 22-19 lead. The ‘Canes opened the second half strong and used an 8-2 run to open a 10-point lead when Isaiah Boice cleaned up a missed Wells dunk attempt. Boice extended the lead to 12, 46-34, with 4:28 left in the fourth quarter before Imani Christian’s Avery Wesley hit a 3-pointer to cap its 8-0 run to get within 46-42. DaJaun Young and Boice scored down the stretch to put the game away.
New Castle, whose tallest starters are the 6-foot-4 Wells and Cahmari Perkins, corralled 17 offensive boards on the way to outrebound the Saints, 32-26. Much of that was done without Perkins, who deals with a recurring shoulder problem and left the game injured just before halftime.
“I think our guys understand how hard you have to fight when the ball is coming off the rim because we are undersized,” Blundo said. “It’s a part of our personality that we have to be gritty down there.”
The defensive and rebounding efforts countered a dismal shooting night from the ‘Canes — New Castle shot 33 percent from the field, was just 2 for 20 on 3-pointers and was 9 for 17 on free throws. Much of the offensive load again was led by Wells and Boice, who shared game-high honors with 19 points apiece. Wells added eight rebounds, eight steals and four assists.
Boice connected on one 3-pointer, while his other five baskets were layups, most coming on fast breaks in the open floor with Wells initiating things.
“They call me a cherry-picker,” Boice said of his teammates. “Coach tells me to run, so I just run and Mike Wells throws it.”
Without Perkins in the lineup, the sixth man Young saw extended minutes in the second half. He finished with seven points and seven rebounds.
“DaJaun was really sick,” Blundo said. “He didn’t practice for two days and really was (available) last minute. He said, ‘Coach, I think I can try.’ He had to do more than try because Cahmari was out with injury. He gutted it out. I think that’s what great teammates do.”
Nick Wallace, the first guard off the bench, also contributed with seven points for the ‘Canes.
“Nick was pivotal,” Blundo said, adding Wallace brought grit and toughness on Friday night.
“He had a huge 3 in the first half. He finished a couple floaters that were big at crucial times.”
New Castle has a quick turnaround with another showcase game Saturday in the Ron Galbreath Classic at Westminster College. Tipoff between the ‘Canes and Knoch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at the Memorial Field House.
“We’ll get home, get them rested and get them up (Saturday) and watch some film and walk-through Knoch stuff and we’ll be ready to play,” Blundo said.
