New Castle High’s boys basketball team has twice won three straight WPIAL championships this decade in Class 4A.
When the team opens play next winter, it appears the Red Hurricane will take on another challenge — competing up a division in Class 5A.
Preliminary enrollment figures to classify schools into like-sized athletic classes were briefly released earlier this month on the PIAA’s website and then removed. Those enrollment figures combined with already-released parameters for classifications signal some significant changes in where Lawrence County schools compete in the WPIAL, namely New Castle’s bump up to Class 5A for boys basketball.
Enrollment numbers officially will be released at the PIAA’s board meeting in December.
The Red Hurricane won three straight titles, including the PIAA championship, in Class 4A from 2012-14 and are the class’s current three-time defending champions, all under the watchful eye of coach Ralph Blundo. New Castle, according to the preliminary report, shows 319 boys enrolled. Schools with between 305 and 504 boys will be in Class 5A for basketball season.
In boys basketball, Laurel and Neshannock will both be making the jump from Class 2A to 3A, while Ellwood City Lincoln will drop to Class 2A from 3A. Mohawk (3A), Shenango (2A) and Union (1A) stay put in the future enrollment cycle.
New Castle, according to the preliminary numbers, would stay in Class 4A for football, while Laurel would jump back up to Class 2A after playing the last two seasons in 1A. Shenango would move down to Class 1A from 2A. Ellwood City, Mohawk and Neshannock in Class 2A, as well as Union in Class 1A, would stay put in their current classifications.
In girls basketball, the lone major change comes with Laurel jumping to Class 3A from Class 2A. Neshannock is classified as a Class 2A school in the new cycle, but coach Luann Grybowski’s program has “played up” a classification the last several years, winning last year’s WPIAL Class 3A title. New Castle’s girls team will stay in Class 4A, while Ellwood City and Mohawk remain in Class 3A. Shenango (2A) and Union (1A) stay put as well.
Schools have the ability to “play up” in classification, but must stay in that classification for both years of the two-year cycle. Aliquippa, for instance, won the PIAA Class 3A football championship last fall, but next year would be have the ability to play at the Class 1A level.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.