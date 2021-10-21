The New Castle Area School District approved coaching positions for the upcoming season.
In boys basketball, Jason Doneluck was tabbed as the assistant varsity coach, while Billy Humphrey was selected as the boys junior varsity coach. Larry Kelly was hired to coach ninth grade, Brian Rice will lead the eighth grade and Rich Bostic will coach the seventh grade.
Maria Joseph and Kylie Cook were hired to serve as varsity girls basketball assistant coaches. Jeff Pitzer will coach the bowling team.
The hires were all approved with 9-0 votes, with the exception of Billy Humphrey’s hiring. That vote was 8-0-1. Humphrey’s wife Karen is on the board and she abstained.
