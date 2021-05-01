New Castle High's Wells named third-team all-state

By Ron Poniewasz Jr.
New Castle News
The New Castle High boys basketball program made the jump in classification this season, leaving Class 4A to join Class 5A.
The rise in class didn’t affect Michael Wells’ performance, though. Instead, it took his game to new heights.
Wells, a 6-foot-3 junior guard/forward, paced the Red Hurricane with 17.4 points a game en route to earning a spot on the third-team all-state squad.
“Michael’s game really went to another level this year in so many areas,” New Castle coach Ralph Blundo said. “Defensively, he was so much better. He was really hard to beat off the dribble. He rarely missed a boxout.
“His overall game married his physical game. It was a combination of things that led to a tremendous season for him.”
New Castle finished the season 21-3 overall. The ‘Canes (9-1 league) shared the WPIAL Section 2-5A championship with Chartiers Valley (9-1, 22-4). The teams split the regular season series, but the ‘Canes captured the third meeting — 61-45 in the district title tilt.
“The last eight games, Michael elevated his play in such a way that helped him be named to the all-state team,” Blundo said. “I really think the improvements to his game are from a maturity aspect.
“He already has the physical gifts. He just needed to mature and continue to gain experience. People forget he was so good as a freshman and a sophomore. He was a really young freshman for his grade. These were things that were going to take time to learn. He’s a really bright young man and he put it all together. That’s how you get a season like that.”
Wells surpassed the 1,000-point plateau this season.
“Having a 1,000-point scorer and all-state player that can play inside and out is big,” Blundo said. “In order to be successful, you have to have talented players. To have him coming back has us optimistic for next season.
“We’re extremely excited to have him back one more season. We’re getting one of the top players in the WPIAL back.”
New Castle’s run toward a state championship ended in the first round of the PIAA playoffs in a 52-50 overtime loss to Erie Cathedral Prep at home.
Wells also averaged 6.7 rebounds a game, while knocking down 44 3-pointers.
“His leadership really improved,” Blundo said. “He took a huge step forward. That’s a big reason why we had the success we had.”
