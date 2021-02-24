New Castle High's Miller captures section wrestling championship

By Ron Poniewasz Jr.
New Castle News
New Castle High’s Jonah Miller picked up a championship on the wrestling mat.
Miller, a senior, won a WPIAL Section 3-3A championship in the 138-pound weight class. The event was held at North Allegheny.
The championship marks the first section title for a Red Hurricane grappler in over 30 years. Miller is a three-time WPIAL qualifier and he has a chance to win a district championship.
“Jonah’s been working vigorously towards his goals of being on the podium at the state tournament this year,” New Castle coach Sam Constant said.
Miller went 2-0 in the section meet. He pinned Jonathan Grieco (Mars) in 1:35 in the semifinals. Miller earned the section crown with a 4-3 decision over Brad Stipetich (North Allegheny).
Miller is 25-2 entering the WPIAL/PIAA Southwest Regional Tournament on Saturday. The event will be held at Canon-McMillan.
Miller is set to battle Hempfield’s Lucas Kapusta in the first match of the WPIAL/PIAA Southwest Regional Tournament on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.