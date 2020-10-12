New Castle High graduate Stone back with Ravens on practice squad

Geno Stone is once again a member of the Baltimore Ravens organization.
A day after being released by the Ravens, Stone cleared waivers and was re-signed to the practice squad by the organization.
Stone, a 2017 New Castle High graduate, is a son of Erin Stone. He was drafted by Baltimore in April’s NFL draft in the seventh round with the 219th overall selection.
“I got the news the next day (Friday),” Stone said of getting re-signed. “I was happy to go back to the Ravens. That’s where I want to be and that’s where I belong.”
Stone was released by the Ravens on Thursday. It was a move to free up a roster spot so Baltimore could sign a cornerback entering Sunday’s game against Cincinnati.
“I found out after practice (Thursday),” Stone said. “The coaches explained it really well; they had a plan for me.”
Stone cleared the 4 p.m. waiver deadline on Friday and the team re-signed Stone to the practice squad.
“It is the reality of the business,” Stone said. “I talked to Coach (John) Harbaugh. He told me it’s just a roster move and not to get down on myself.
“He told me I’m going to play this year for the Ravens.”
Stone made the 53-man roster but had not earned a game day role on special teams or in the secondary through the first month of the season.
Baltimore rolled to a 27-3 win over Cincinnati on Sunday, improving to 4-1 overall. The Ravens return to action at 1 p.m. Oct. 18 when they travel to Philadelphia.
