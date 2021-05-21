New Castle High grad Gibson earns All-PSAC accolade

New Castle High graduate and Mercyhurst University baseball star Matt Gibson received All-PSAC honors.
Gibson was named to the second team as an outfielder.
Gibson graduated from New Castle in 2017 and received a scholarship to play baseball at Mercyhurst. He recently graduated from the Erie college with a degree in sports medicine and will be working on his master’s degree next year at Mercyhurst since he receives an extra year of eligibility due to losing last season to the pandemic.
This season, Gibson led the team with a .380 batting average and finished tied for ninth in the PSAC in hitting. He hit five home runs while having a .609 slugging percentage. He drew a team-high 24 walks and had an on-base percentage of .521, third in the PSAC overall and second in the PSAC West. He drove in 26 runs while coming across to score 32 times. Gibson’s biggest game was the PSAC quarterfinal game against Cal. With a nagging injury Gibson was able to go 2 for 3 at the plate as the DH and score three runs while also driving four across. Three of those RBIs came on a three-run homer that helped secure the 10-3 win to allow the Lakers to move on.
“Matt is having an incredible season on the field, but more importantly, he has been our leader and a player that everyone looks up to. His tremendous work ethic since he arrived on campus has really paid off,” Lakers coach Joe Spano said.
The Lakers fell in the PSAC semifinals to No. 7 Seton Hill on Sunday. They are now waiting to see if they will receive an at-large bid for the NCAA Atlantic Regional Tournament that will be held on May 27. The NCAA selection show will take place at 10 p.m. Sunday on NCAA.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.