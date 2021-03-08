By Ron Poniewasz Jr.
New Castle News
The New Castle High boys basketball team is heading back to a familiar spot.
The WPIAL semifinals. This time, though, it’s at the Class 5A level.
Sheldon Cox led four Red Hurricane scorers in double figures with 17 points as the team cruised to a 65-51 WPIAL Class 5A quarterfinal-round home victory over Latrobe on Saturday. It’s the first season in Class 5A for the ‘Canes after competing in Class 4A for the previous four seasons.
“It was a great win and a really fun game to coach against a team that played hard and did so much right,” New Castle coach Ralph Blundo said. “Our guys played well and hard. They communicated hard.
“We did a lot of controllable things right. That’s how you win in the playoffs.”
Cox was 5 of 11 from the field with a game-high 10 rebounds. In addition, Cox was 7 of 11 from the foul line.
“I thought Sheldon played a really solid basketball game,” Blundo said. “He was really good form the free-throw line. He made some finishes around the hoop.
“I thought it was his best defensive game of the year.”
New Castle (19-2) has reached the WPIAL semifinals each of Blundo’s 11 seasons at the helm.
“We’re proud of who we are as a program,” Blundo said. “It’s success that we have had on and off the basketball floor.
“We have been fortunate to have good basketball players. To be able to play in 11 semifinals in a row has brought great joy to our coaching staff and players over the year.”
The second-seeded ‘Canes will square off against third-seeded Laurel Highlands (14-3) at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Ne-Ca-Hi Field House in the semifinals.
“It will be the three best guards we played all year. And they have two good interior players,” Blundo said of Laurel Highlands. “They’re an extremely good basketball team. We feel we have a great basketball team as well.
“It should be one heck of a game. I’m excited for the preparation process. We need two good days of practice and we’ll be ready to go.”
New Castle jumped on the Wildcats early, building a 10-4 margin with 3:57 remaining in the opening quarter and settling for a 13-6 advantage after one quarter. The ‘Canes held a 20-12 buffer with 5:50 to go in the opening half. New Castle pushed the lead to 28-15 at halftime.
“The engagement defensively was big,” Blundo said. “Scoring 13 points in the first quarter, that’s not overwhelming efficiency. But to only give up six points says you’re locked in defensively.”
New Castle took a 42-31 lead into the fourth quarter. The ‘Canes erupted for 23 fourth-quarter points to put the game away.
“I thought that we moved the ball well,” Blundo said. “They were scrambling and chasing us, trying to turn us over.
“For the most part the ball landed in the right hands at the right time. We found some people open underneath.”
Michael Wells followed with 16 markers and five rebounds for New Castle. He was 6 of 10 from the floor. Donny Cade contributed 13 points on 6-of-10 shooting. He grabbed eight rebounds as well.
Isaiah Boice added 10 points and four steals for the victors and Michael Graham delivered nine points, five steals and five assists.
“We have a group of guys that make the right play,” Blundo said. “Besides effort and toughness, making the right play offensively is the only way you can win championships. Our guys do that.”
Landon Butler scored 14 points to pace Latrobe (8-7).
