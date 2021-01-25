The New Castle High boys basketball team received a test Saturday.
And the Red Hurricane passed.
Sheldon Cox split a pair of free throws with 18 seconds remaining to break a tie and propel New Castle to a 59-58 WPIAL nonsection home win over Lincoln Park.
Cox grabbed an offensive rebound off a missed free throw by Michael Graham and he was fouled. He missed the first freebie, but he buried the second attempt to provide the winning margin.
“He got an offensive rebound off a missed free throw over a 6-7 kid,” ‘Canes coach Ralph Blundo said of the board by Cox.
Prior to that, Cox got another offensive carom off a missed free throw with the hosts up 56-55.
“He made two huge plays off two huge rebounds to win us that game,” Blundo said. “You can’t dismiss those plays that Sheldon made. They were enormous.”
Up 59-58, New Castle (7-0) got a defensive stop on the other end to hold on for the win.
“You have to have a game like this to see where you’re at,” Blundo said. “We did get a huge stop up one.
“There are other things we have to work on. But without that game, you may not be quite as aware of what you have to work on. We did guard it really well on their last possession.”
Lincoln Park, a Class 4A school, is now 3-3.
“They were extremely athletic, talented, long and deep at every position,” Blundo said. “We are better off for being involved in a one-point game.
“They gave us an opportunity to be part of some situational basketball.”
Isaiah Boice and Michael Wells recorded 13 points each for New Castle. Donny Cade was next with 11 and Graham garnered 10.
“The balance was really good again for us,” Blundo said.
L.A. Pratt posted 14 points for the Leopards.
New Castle returns to action at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday when it hosts Aliquippa (4-1) in a nonsection matchup.
“Aliquippa is Aliquippa. You know what you’re getting. They’re gritty and tough,” Blundo said.
