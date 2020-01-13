The New Castle High boys basketball team ran out of gas in the second half Saturday night.
The Red Hurricane was outscored by 11 points in the final 16 minutes in dropping a 58-47 WPIAL nonsection decision to Mars in the Ron Galbreath Classic at Westminster College’s Buzz Ridl Gymnasium.
New Castle (7-5) knotted the count at 23 going to the half after trailing 12-8 at the end of the first quarter.
The ‘Canes trailed 43-33 going to the fourth quarter.
Michael Wells led New Castle with 22 points and Sheldon Cox collected 16.
Michael Carmody recorded 21 points to lead the Planets (9-2), who compete at the Class 5A level.
MARS (58)
Zach Schlegal 2 0-0 6, Michael Carmody 7 7-9 21, Anthony Vargo 2 0-2 5, Chris Dvorale 0 0-0 0, Tasso Sfanos 0 0-0 0, Joey Craska 3 1-2 8, Muholly Sfanos 7 0-0 18. Totals: 21 8-13 58.
NEW CASTLE (47)
Michael Wells 9 3-5 22, Michael Graham 3 0-1 6, Donny Cade 0 0-0 0, Sheldon Cox 6 2-2 16, Isaiah Carter 1 0-0 2, Isaiah Boice 0 1-2 1, Jonathon Anderson 0 0-0 0, Andrae Jackson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 6-10 47.
MARS 12 11 20 15 — 58
NEW CASTLE 8 15 10 14 — 47
3-point goals — Mars 8 (Schlegal 2, M. Sfanos 4, Vargo 1, Craska 1), New Castle 3 (Wells 1, Cox 2).
JV score: No game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.