+9 Neshannock girls looking to win first state championship The Neshannock High girls basketball team advanced to the PIAA Class 2A championship game for a second straight season. It's the second berth in the state title tilt in the program's history.

One game.

Winner take all.

The New Castle High boys basketball team has a mountain of a challenge to climb. But, it takes just one win to become champion, not four to win a series.

The Red Hurricane (27-2) will get that opportunity at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Hershey’s GIANT Center when it squares off against District 12 champion Imhotep Charter (27-4) in the PIAA Class 5A championship game. New Castle is the WPIAL runner-up.

“They’re an immensely talented and athletic basketball team,” said ‘Canes coach Ralph Blundo, who is in his 12th season at the helm. “They’re deep, long, athletic, and they’re a team that shoots it well and defends it well.”

New Castle is looking for its second overall state crown and first since 2014.

“The process is the same. It’s no different in 2022 than it was in 2014,” Blundo said. “The joy and excitement is the same.

“For us, we’re preparing for an outstanding team; a great basketball team.”

The Panthers have won 16 straight games and are in the state championship game for the seventh time overall. They have yet to taste defeat in a state title tilt. The program was born in 2001.

Imhotep Charter is ranked No. 12 in the nation by MaxPreps and the team boasts two players ranked in the top 25 in the country.

New Castle advanced to the championship game with a 59-39 win over Gateway.

“New Castle is a really talented basketball team,” said Panthers coach Andre Noble, who is in his 18th season at the helm. “They shoot the ball well. They move it. They share it. New Castle runs really good stuff.

“They mix things up. They do really good homework on their opponents. They run really good stuff and they space the floor well.”

Imhotep Charter reached the championship game with a 66-41 win over Chester. The Panthers are heavily decorated with Division I offers.

Justin Edwards (6-foot-7, Jr., forward) is receiving offers from Kentucky, Louisiana State, Connecticut, Georgetown, DePaul, Marquette, Temple, Tennessee, Oklahoma State, Miami, Maryland, Pitt, Virginia Tech, Auburn, Seton Hall and Penn State. The website 247sports.com lists Edwards as the No. 11 overall prospect. Ahmad Nowell (Soph., point guard) has offers from Auburn, Kansas and Memphis. Rahmir Barno (6-0, Jr., point guard) has offers from Temple, La Salle, Virginia Commonwealth, Virginia Tech, George Washington, Hofstra and Drexel, among others. and Mo Abdullah (6-4, G) is a Rider commit.

Edwards is a five-star recruit ranked by Rivals. He nets a team-high 18 points per game.

Nowell transferred back to Philadelphia after playing last year at Houston High School in Tennessee. He is the No. 23 player ranked in his class by Rivals.

“They play at a high level with elite talent,” Blundo said. “They have Division 1 talent; power five talent. They are ranked nationally. What it says they are in the papers is what they are.”

Chad Anglin (6-8, Sr., F), also a starter for Imhotep Charter, transferred to the school from Philadelphia Roman Catholic.

The ‘Canes are the WPIAL runner-up after falling in heartbreaking fashion to Laurel Highlands in double overtime, 60-58, in the district championship game.

“It’s a great thrill,” Blundo said of reaching the state championship game. “The way we had to do it and how resilient we had to be after the WPIAL championship loss makes it that much more special.”

Edwards scored 18 points to lead the Panthers to the state semifinal win over Chester.

“He’s a lefty and he can drive it,” Blundo said. “He strokes it from the perimeter. You don’t see talent like that every day; you don’t always have that in the state of Pennsylvania.

“He’s the catalyst. He’s an elite talent.”

Barno filled the stat sheet in the semifinals with nine points, five rebounds, seven assists and four steals.

“Barno is another talent,” Blundo said. “All of their guards are very similar in their ability to defend, get to the cup. They play the right way.

“They are selfless. A lot of times when you have talented teams like that they have chemistry issues. But, it doesn’t work that way with Imhotep Charter. They have no problem sharing the ball.”

Michael Wells, a 6-foot-4, senior guard/forward, leads New Castle in scoring at 22.6 points a game. Wells, a Youngstown State University football recruit, has 655 markers on the season, including 397 in the last 15 games.

Isaiah Boice, a 6-0, junior guard, is next at 14.2 points a game, with 411 total points.

“Michael Wells is a really talented kid,” Noble said. “He’s effective at all three levels. Mid-range, transition and in the post. He’s strong and physical around the rim; he’s a really talented kid.

“Isaiah Boice is also very talented. He can really stroke it. They have multiple guys that can really shoot the ball and he’s one of them. He has deep range.”

Wells has 1,913 career markers and Boice has 1,066.

Jonathan Anderson (5-10, Jr., G) contributes 9.7 points a game for the ‘Canes. Michael Graham (5-11, Sr., G) and Cahmari Perkins (6-4, Sr., C) also are in the starting lineup for New Castle.

In 2014, Coach Blundo was accompanied by his son Ralphie. This year, Ralphie is more than along the for the ride. Ralphie is a freshman on the team. He has played in 14 games.

“He would have been seven years old,” Coach Blundo said of Ralphie back in 2014. “He drove up and stayed in the room with me and it’s nice that eight years later he’s on the team.

“He’s been around so long it doesn’t feel that much different honestly. He’s been with (the team) since he was three so it doesn’t feel much different. It’s nice to be able to do it but our focus is on this team.”

Last year the state semifinals were played on a Monday and the championship game was Friday of that week. This year, there is one full week between games, allowing teams to prepare not just for things on the court, but off it for things like travel.

“That gives you time to practice and prepare,” Coach Blundo said. “We get to travel across the state to play in the championship game. Only 12 male and 12 female teams get to do that, and we’re one of them.

“For us, the shorter layoff after the WPIAL championship loss was great for us. The week off for the state championship game is great for us; it works well.”

New Castle is averaging 69.5 points a game and allowing 47.3 points a contest. Imhotep Charter averages 66 points a game and gives up 46.6.

Coach Blundo has watched his team improve steadily throughout the season. Defense is always a key component to his team’s success. That will hold true for this matchup against the Panthers as well.

“We have to be able to defend; we have to defend well,” he said. “We have to contest shots and rebound the basketball.

“We have to limit them to one shot. Offensively, we have to take care of the ball and execute.”

Noble is well aware of what makes New Castle’s engine go and he noted that will be a focal point of finding success Friday.

“We have to contain Wells and Boice. That’s not an easy thing to do,” Noble said. “From what we’ve seen, not too many other teams have been successful in that area.

“We need to slow them down a little bit. The teams have some similarities. They get to the rim off the dribble. Sometimes we’ll shift our styles. They’re like that, too. Sometimes we’re heavy on pressure, sometimes we’re not. Sometimes we’re in a zone. Teams have the ability to show different looks. One of the things film doesn’t have a chance to help you with is that feel on the court. I expect it to be a highly competitive game. It’s not going to be a blowout.”

