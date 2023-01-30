The New Castle High boys basketball team is ready to make one final postseason push.
The Red Hurricane enters this week in great shape at 5-1 in WPIAL Section 1-6A action and 15-2 overall. The team is one win from locking up a playoff spot.
“I think after six (section) games, to be 5-1, and only losing that first game playing without Isaiah (Boice) to Central Catholic, we’ll get another opportunity at them this week.”
The ‘Canes are 5-2 without the 6-foot senior guard Boice in the lineup. Boice, who averages 18.9 points a game, suffered a fractured metatarsal in his foot. The injury was sustained in a 71-60 road win over Butler on Jan. 6.
“I think that they’ve done a really good job accepting what it is, embracing the process and improvement and getting better, the discomfort of changing positions and changing offenses a little bit to fit our personnel. Also embracing the details and understanding how important they are right now as the margin of error has gotten smaller,” Blundo said.
GAINING VALUABLE MINUTES
Boice’s injury has meant added minutes for many players. and those players have stepped up.
“Guys have improved through this process through more reps in practice, more experience during the game,” Blundo said. “Byron Lett has taken the biggest jump and game by game he has kept getting better. The same with Nate McKnight and Angelo Cialella. It can only help our depth moving forward. I’m proud of the guys the way they handled the task.”
Lett has scored 54 points in 17 games, good for a 3.1 points-per-game average. He netted 16 of those points in Friday’s 62-53 road win over North Allegheny.
SECTION BATTLES
Going up in classification has posed challenges for the ‘Canes nightly in league action.
“Brutal,” Blundo said of the 6A league matchups. “We’ve been here before back in 2013 and 2014 (both in Class 4A). It’s the size of the bodies and the depth of the teams.
“Obviously, the coaching is very good. It’s a challenge every night. You can see we beat North Allegheny by nine and Pine-Richland, who is in quote-unquote last place in the league, it was a total war down there. There are no easy nights.”
WHAT’S WORKING
Critical areas of success continue to lead the way for the New Castle program.
“Understanding what wins. Intangibles. The controllable things,” Blundo said of what is going well with the team. “That’s kind of been our staple. Execution and shot selection has been very important.”
WHAT NEEDS HELP
The regular season might be winding down, but Blundo feels his team has plenty of things to clean up entering the playoffs.
“Everything,” he said of what his team needs to work on. “We’re so far from a complete team. We’re a team that is developing and growing every day. I couldn’t pinpoint one thing that has to improve. We need to improve in every single area.”
STOCK UP
“I think Byron Lett in two of the last three games has been really good for us. He’s picking his spots offensively. He’s playing really solid defensively. He has long arms. He has rebounded well for us. I think Byron is just getting more comfortable as the weeks go on.
INJURIES
Blundo said everyone else is healthy on the team and offered an encouraging report on Boice.
“I think his progress has been significant,”Blundo said. “He doesn’t have any pain at the moment. He’s done some linear movement and sliding. He’s going through pregame and postgame-type drills.
“He’s really day to day. He could be back as soon as Tuesday, or maybe sometime there after. We’re just trying to make sure we handle it right.”
UP NEXT
New Castle has a big week upcoming and it starts at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday when it hosts Butler (4-2, 13-4).
“It’s going to be an electric night,” Blundo said. “New Castle will open their arms to the return of Butler and our field house. The rivalry runs deep. I think it will be a great crowd and a great venue on Tuesday.
“Butler is extremely skilled. They have some very, very talented guards that can score the basketball in bunches. They lead the league in scoring. They have so many guys that can do it. We’re going to have to defend our tails off.”
The ‘Canes cap the week at 7:30 p.m. Friday when they visit Central Catholic (4-2, 10-7).
“There’s four section games left to play. We want to put ourselves in the best position,” Blundo said. “I don’t know if the WPIAL is going to give home playoff games in the first round to the higher seeded team. If they are, that certainly creates a lot more value into that good seed. That’s what makes this a very important week.
“I haven’t even thought about Central Catholic. Our immediate focus is on Butler. These guys have been really good at focusing on what they’re doing at the moment. Our best teams have done exactly that. Right now, their focus is on Butler. We had a solid practice and a good film session (on Sunday). They were really engaged. I could see that they know what’s at hand.”
