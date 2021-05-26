By Kayleen Cubbal
New Castle News
The New Castle High baseball team made history Tuesday.
The Red Hurricane became the first New Castle baseball team to qualify for a WPIAL championship game with a 7-4 win over Blackhawk in the Class 4A semifinals at Neshannock High.
“The intensity from the crowd was insane,” ‘Canes coach Bill Cook said. “I’ve never seen that many people at a high school game.
“It really pumped us up.”
New Castle (13-9) will take on fellow Section 2 team Montour (15-5) at Washington Wild Things Park next week at a time and date to be announced. Montour beat the ‘Canes twice during the regular season, 3-0 and 6-4.
Starter Anthony Miller went 61/3 innings to improve his record to 7-1. He was pulled when he ran out of pitches with 107. He gave up four runs (three earned), six hits, two walks and struck out six.
Dante Micaletti came in to get the final two outs.
New Castle scored two in the third, two in the fourth, two in the fifth and one in the sixth.
The Cougars plated two in the first and two in the sixth.
The ‘Canes had 11 hits. Micaletti ripped two singles, a triple and two RBIs. Miller smashed three doubles and drove in two runs and Logan Gibson had a single and double.
Cook said his team did not panic when it fell behind 2-0 in the first inning.
“We continued to battle like this team does,” he said. “We made a few adjustments, then our bats got hot and we started stealing bases.”
New Castle had five stolen bases in the game.
“The players were so confident. We just kept telling them, ‘win the inning, win the inning.’ That was the goal.”
Blackhawk was trying to capture a WPIAL title in memory of longtime coach, Bob Amalia, who died of cancer in November.
“Bob was a great guy and a wonderful coach. You wouldn’t meet a better man,” Cook said. “We knew this would be an emotional game for them and they would give us a run for our money.”
Cook feels the ‘Canes are on a mission.
“We are confident,” he said. “We say over and over that we feel the only team who can beat us is ourselves.
“We’re excited to get back to work and get ready for Montour. We are just having such a great time with all of this.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.