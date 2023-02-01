The New Castle High boys basketball team kept Butler from getting any shot of retribution on Tuesday.
The Red Hurricane posted a 64-49 WPIAL Class 1-6A victory against Butler at the Ne-Ca-Hi Field House. New Castle previously defeated the Golden Tornado on Jan. 6, 71-60.
“(Butler) didn’t have Madden Clement. This is Isaiah Boice’s first game back. I think (Butler coach Matt Clement) switched up the way he guarded us and, fortunately for us, the results were the same,” New Castle coach Ralph Blundo said of the win. “They tried to do some things to take away Jonathan (Anderson) and Isaiah, but we are fortunate to have other players who can make plays as well.”
New Castle’s (6-1 section, 16-2 overall) Nick Wallace struck first in the first quarter after burying a 3-pointer with 6:46 left. Wallace supplied the ‘Canes with 18 points and netted four of the team’s seven 3-pointers.
“He was given opportunities. There were times that they were guarding the lane and not guarding Nick,” Blundo said. “Nick can shoot and Nick can score. Nick is just an effective basketball player. That’s the best way to put it.”
With 5:07 left in the first quarter, Isaiah Boice returned to the hardwood with a thunderous applause from the New Castle fans.
“It feels good,” Boice said of his return. “It’s very exciting to be back out there with my guys. I got chills in my body when it happened. I was all smiles. I love the fans. It was a great experience.”
Boice suffered a fractured metatarsal in his foot earlier in January which forced him to miss the last seven games.
“My foot feels good,” Boice said. “I’ll get back into the groove.”
With 59 seconds left in the first quarter, New Castle’s Da’Juan Young hit a layup to end the quarter with Butler (4-3, 13-5) leading, 11-10. Young paced New Castle with 22 points.
“My defense inside — I think I really worked hard. My energy was there to help my team out and the rebounds I knew were going to come with that,” Young said. “I’m the biggest guy on the team. I know if I get (rebounds) we have more opportunities to advance. To me, size doesn’t really matter. I know I’m up for the competition. I might be a little smaller than some of (Butler’s) guys, but I know if I battle I’ll come out with the win.”
Young produced 12 rebounds for New Castle.
“He just played outstanding basketball,” Blundo said of Young. “He came up with a bunch of contested rebounds and those are huge for us. He’s our biggest guy and he has to be great on the boards for us or else it gets really difficult. Of course, he scored and finished around the hoop. He’s just been trending in the right direction all year long. He’s just getting better and better everyday in practice, he’s very coachable and his growth has been a joy to watch.”
New Castle picked up the momentum in the second half and outshot the Golden Tornado, 18-8, to enter halftime with a nine-point lead.
“It’s a good basketball team. We didn’t expect to get out and to a 15-0 lead. We knew it was going to be a battle all night,” Blundo said. “We were resilient, we stuck with what we were doing and I thought we were able to execute very well against what they were doing. Obviously, Nick Wallace, Da’Juan Young, Byron (Lett) and Ralphie (Blundo) were able to make plays for us down the stretch.”
Foul trouble was prevalent for New Castle in the first half. The ‘Canes had seven fouls to Butler’s three.
Blundo said the talk at halftime was, “to keep defending,” adding, “If you give up 18 points like Butler who’s leading the section in scoring — I think they score 64, 65 (points) a game — then, you’re guarding pretty well. We felt like if that didn’t change then it would be hard for them to defeat us. We had to continue to defend and continue to rebound and we did that.”
Both teams were evenly matched after shooting 17 points each in the third quarter. The ‘Canes entered the fourth quarter still leading by nine points.
“I think late in the game our guys moved their bodies, we got the ball moving and didn’t allow them to stick any of our guys in one spot,” Blundo said. “We were able to shorten the game and it helps when you have a really good point guard like Jonathan (Anderson). He’s the type of guy that can protect that lead and give you a better opportunity to win.”
Some drives to the basket by New Castle’s Jonathan Anderson in the fourth quarter started to frustrate the Golden Tornado and get fouls called. Anderson was five for seven at the free-throw line in the fourth and seven for nine in the whole game.
Butler’s Braylon Littlejohn posted a game-high 32 points.
New Castle will travel to Central Catholic at 7:30 p.m. Friday to compete in WPIAL Class 1-6A action.
