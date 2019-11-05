Tevin McCaster is going to be playing indoor professional football.
The 2014 New Castle High graduate has signed with the Sioux Falls Storm of the Indoor Football League.
McCaster was a running back at Youngstown State University, where he had 2,970 yards and 36 touchdowns for his career.
The Storm joined the original Indoor Football League as an expansion team in 1999 as the Sioux Falls Cobras, and first took the field for the 2000 season. Prior to their current affiliation with the Indoor Football League; prior to that, the Storm were in United Indoor Football where they won all four of the league’s championship games.
In the newer IFL, the Storm have won seven of the eleven championships in the league as of 2019.
