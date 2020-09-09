New Castle graduate Stone makes Ravens team

Geno Stone is officially a Baltimore Raven.
The New Castle High graduate was, of course a Raven when he was taken as the 219th pick in the seventh round of the NFL Draft in April, but on Saturday, as NFL teams cut their rosters to 53, there remained Stone’s name.
“All I ever wanted to be was someone kids in my hometown can look up to and see you can do something with your life. This is just the start! Blessed for every opportunity I get in my life,” Stone said on Twitter on Sunday.
He will be the second-team free safety behind DeShon Elliott.
The Ravens abruptly parted ways with seven-time Pro Bowl safety Earl Thomas two days after an on-field altercation with teammate Chuck Clark in late-August.
The Ravens announced they had terminated Thomas’ contract for personal conduct that adversely affected the team. The Ravens are expected to try to void his $10 million guaranteed salary this season. It is expected the safety will file a grievance.
As a junior, at the University of Iowa, Stone finished with 70 total tackles, 46 solo, four pass deflections, three forced fumbles and one interception. Shortly following Iowa’s 49-24 over USC in the 2019 Holiday Bowl, Stone declared for the 2020 NFL Draft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.